5 tips from Academic Advising

The academic advisors at BYU-Idaho are here to help. Oftentimes, students may forget to use all of the available resources, making their college experience more difficult than it needs to be.

Here are five things the academic advisors wish all students knew.

1. Make sure you are in the right major

“Students should take time to understand and explore their options,” said Bev Whiting, an academic advisor.

Whiting said it’s worth spending the time now to decide on a major so students can ultimately save themselves time and money in the future.

“What students tend to do is one of two things,” Whiting said. “They either say, ‘I’m just going to take all my GE first and then figure it out, see what I like,’ or they say, ‘I’m just going to try this and see if I like it.’ In both cases, sometimes they are taking classes that they would not ultimately use in the end had they used the exploring in the first place.”

There are many sources students can take advantage of to help them in their college careers.

“We have career exploration advisors and a career exploration class to help student research areas of interest,” said Debra Willis, an academic advisor.

Students can also talk to an advisor in their area of interest to help them see if the major they are looking into is right for them.

2. Use electives to help propel you into your career

“Instead of using elective classes only for fun, use them to propel yourself into your career,” Whiting said.

Students can use electives as a great opportunity to learn more skills for the future and put towards certificates, minors and clusters.

“Elective credits allow students to diversify the skills they acquire in school,” said Tracy Maughan, an academic advisor.

Maughan explained certificates, minors and clusters provide a great way to diversify yourself because both hard and soft skills are important in the workforce.

3. Find balance

Students can learn to balance how much time they spend in different areas of their life.

“One of the biggest mistakes students make is they think they can do more than they can,” Whiting said. “Everybody needs some downtime, everybody needs some brain rest time”.

Students should plan a balanced workload so they can be more effective and successful.

“If students plan to work 20 hours a week while in school, plan on 2-3 hours per credit per week for homework,” Maughn said. “Advocate for themselves and plan a balanced workload. Fifteen credits is equal to around 30-45 hours of homework per week. That does not include class time.”

4. Don’t suffer in silence

Students have so many resources they can use for help. If they are struggling, that doesn’t mean they are a failure, they just need more help.

The school offers free tutoring for students. Students should feel comfortable reaching out to their professors to brainstorm ideas of what they can do if they are struggling.

Don’t keep getting W’s and doing retakes. If students are worried about failing a class they can reach out to an academic advisor for help.

“If a student finds their motivation lagging and grades begin to drop, visit with a career counselor,” said Tracy Maughan, an academic advisor. “It may be the student isn’t connected to the right major that connects with their purpose or interests. When a student knows ‘why’ they are studying a specific subject or in an industry, ‘what’ they do becomes more impactful.”

5. Pay attention to detail so you don’t lose out on financial opportunities

The first thing students can do to make sure they don’t lose out on finances is to check their emails and be aware of important deadlines found on the BYU-I website. Several students have missed out on financial aid or other financial opportunities simply because they did not know they had to do something or there was a deadline they had to meet.

“Go to your BYU-I email and read them and know how to sort them,” Whiting said. “Is it coming from the advising center, or from somebody in your department or somebody from financial aid? Read those.”

The second thing students can do to make sure they don’t miss out on finances is to take the time to make sure their credits are program applicable if they are using financial aid.

According to the BYU-I website, “Students will only receive federal financial aid for courses required for their declared program.”

Moving forward

Students can save a lot of time, money and stress as they follow the counsel from the Advising Office. Students can set an appointment with an academic advisor on the BYU-I website.