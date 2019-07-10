50 hours to success

On June 27, the Communication Department held the Senior Showcase in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Students’ projects ranged from online boutiques, event management projects, data analysis and promoting personal brands.

Erin Roberts, a senior studying communication, started her own brand called Shy Girl Speaking. She considers herself to be a shy person and wanted to reach out to those who consider themselves shy as well. Roberts created a style-guide, a blog, an Instagram and hosted a speaking event as part of her project.

“I’ve always been passionate about public speaking; it’s helped me feel more confident in myself,” Roberts said. “I felt like I should target girls similar to me and try to help them own their voice and share it with the world.”

Students spend at least 50 hours working on their project during their final semester. Some seniors spend far more time making their passions come to life.

Bryant Chase, a senior studying communication, did his project on the importance of coaches in sports. Through research, he discovered that only 35% of coaches received specified training to coach sports.

“That drove me to create a simple, basic, fundamental guide for coaches,” Chase said. “It’s not about being the best coach, or even having the best influence, but it’s about feeling validated and qualified to coach kids and know that you are leading an impact for them.”

From research to races, Lance Plumb, a senior studying communication, focused on the Temple to Temple relay for his project, which a professor asked him to do. He spent his hours planning the race, finding volunteers and making sure everything went well on the day of the race.

“I gave it a shot, and I love it,” Plumb said. “In the future, I want to do a future marathon or something similar.”

Plumb wasn’t the only one who spent time doing something he loved. Rachel Reed, a senior studying communication, created a recipe book based on her love for cooking.

“At the beginning of the semester, I met with my mentor and we planned it out and created a calendar,” Reed said. “I have been working on it throughout the semester, and I have just been working on it until this point.”

Alicia Soto, a senior studying communication, chose a more serious subject for her project: behavioral addiction. Through struggling family and friends, Soto experienced behavioral addiction.

Soto explained that these addictions could be anywhere from video game addictions to eating addictions. Her project included interviewing BYU-I students overcoming those addictions, doing additional research and creating a blog from the responses.

“I knew that it was something that is unspoken,” Soto said. “It’s kind of a taboo topic. I wanted to show that it is real as an addiction as drugs and alcohol.”

From 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seniors spent their day preparing and attending the Senior Showcase. A consistent hum of voices and smiling faces filled the room as they presented their projects and made it one step closer to graduation.