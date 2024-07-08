What do sword fighting, high-quality game development, fantasy novels and a treasure hunt all have in common?

All will be a part of the game testing party hosted by Future House Studios and the Mamoru Martial Arts Fencing Program.

Friday, at the Mamoru Martial Arts Dojo in the Rexburg Arts Center beginning at 7 p.m., participants will have the opportunity to playtest the soon-to-be released game, Swords of Secret.

But this isn’t an average test. Part of the beta test is a real-life treasure hunt.

One treasure-hunter found $1,000 earlier this year, according to Swords of Secret’s website.

The game’s creators will teach participants how video games are created.

To enter the treasure hunt, players must sign up for the closed-beta version of the game, in other words, the version of the game before it is available to the public.

RSVP for the event here.

Fantasy author, Jeff Wheeler, is attending.

Jeff Wheeler is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author who has published more than 30 fantasy novels and teaches online writing classes.

Whoever completes the game first is led to the final treasure.

Smaller prizes are hidden in various areas and other giveaways are included.

Players may sign up for the beta version here.

The play tester night Friday will be an opportunity to get secret hints for the treasure hunt, win prizes and view live sword-fighting.

The Rexburg Arts Center is located at 155 E 2nd N, Rexburg.