6 tips to combat seasonal depression

The winter semester challenges many students in Rexburg. Many even suffer from seasonal affective disorder due to the long, cold winter months.

According to Help Guide, “Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that occurs at the same time each year, usually in winter. Otherwise known as seasonal depression, SAD can affect your mood, sleep, appetite, and energy levels, taking a toll on all aspects of your life from your relationships and social life to work, school, and your sense of self-worth.”

Chris Youngberg, a counselor at the Counseling Center, said one of the reasons these students experience changes in their mood is because they are not used to the cold climate in Rexburg and it can be hard to adjust. When it’s cold, individuals are more likely to physically and socially isolate.

However, there are things students can do to combat these negative effects. Here are six tips to help BYU-Idaho students combat seasonal depression.

1. Get more sunlight

Not getting enough sunlight can contribute to seasonal depression.

“The bright light to our optic nerves helps our brain stimulate the production and release of serotonin, which is our natural mood stabilizer,” Youngberg said. “Just enjoy a little bit of light for 30 minutes a day, it really does quite a bit to help [people] stabilize.”

2. Light therapy

During the days when it may be hard to get enough sunlight, students can get a “lightbox” for light therapy, also known as phototherapy.

“A lot of students will get one, set it next to their computers, and then do homework,” Youngberg said. “The lightbox therapy provides light intense enough to stimulate neurochemical change that elevates mood.”

3. Stay active

“[Physical activity] helps stabilize neurochemistry, and get the serotonin and dopamine levels working the way they are supposed to,” Youngberg said.

According to Health Line, serotonin and dopamine are both commonly referred to as “happy hormones.” It is important to stay active to maintain good brain chemistry.

“[During the winter] we do less physical things, so the body cannot manage and stabilize emotions if we are not getting active,” Youngberg said. “So another thing people can do is make sure they’ve got 30 to 45 minutes of physical activity each day.”

4. Find a hobby

Having something to always work toward can also help create healthy brain chemistry.

“Often the enemy to joy is just stagnation,” Youngberg said. “So when we get some movement and fulfillment, we feel better about things.”

Hamilton Birkeland, a junior studying civil engineering, shared how he, like many other students, feel the burden of Rexburg winters. Before coming to campus, he was used to being in the sun often or being able to go outside to take a break, but now it’s harder to get out because it’s cold.

Birkeland shared how he bought a Jeep, which has helped him during the winter because it has given him a project to work on when he needs a break from school.

“When I want a brain-break, I go work on the car,” Birkeland said.

Students don’t need to buy an expensive Jeep to keep busy. It’s all about finding a hobby that helps them feel like they are growing and contributing.

“Just find something that takes time, requires your effort, but you get a little bit of success at the end,” Birkeland said. “Like for the Jeep, I get to know that I made the Jeep a little bit more capable or less likely to break down. It’s like, ‘There’s a success!’”

5. Meet with a physician

Oftentimes, a student affected by depression may find it difficult to find the motivation and follow the suggestions listed above. Other times students may be doing the suggested things above, but their brain chemistry is still imbalanced. Meeting with a physician can help in these cases.

“We’ve got great physicians on campus for a little bit of help, medically, if there is a mild medication that is needed, maybe just during that time that you struggle with that seasonal pattern,” Youngberg said. “That would be between the student and the doctor to figure out.”

6. Attend workshops

BYU-I also holds workshops to help students who are struggling with depressive symptoms.

According to the BYU-I website, “THRIVE is a multi-week program focusing on fun, positive interventions to help with depression and anxiety. Participants will learn content and apply it using experiential learning.”