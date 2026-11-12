60th Annual Festival of Trees to return to Idaho Falls

The tree display featured at the 2025 Festival of Trees. Image Credit: DWI Idaho Falls Festival of Trees Facebook Page.

From Nov. 16 to 20, nonprofit organization Development Workshop Inc. will host the 60th annual Festival of Trees at the Elk’s Lodge in Idaho Falls.

The event will include a display of decorated Christmas trees, entertainment from local performers, food and other vendors. The times of the event are yet to be announced.

Admission price chart. Image Credit: Development Workshop Inc

All proceeds go toward DWI and its mission to support local individuals with disabilities. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door.

There are ways for both individuals and businesses to get involved with the Festival of Trees.

“To become a Sponsor, please [see] the 2026 Sponsorship Packet,” says the DWI website. “Once you've filled out the Sponsorship form in the packet, you can mail it or drop it off at Development Workshop Inc., 555 W. 25th Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402.”

DWI is also asking for any interested volunteers to sign up on the Sign Up Genius Website. The volunteer roles include: tree delivery, dining room, baked goods, entertainment, Santa's workshop and general volunteers.

“Whether [BYUI] students are looking for service opportunities, ways to become more involved in the Eastern Idaho community, or simply an opportunity to make a difference during the holiday season, the Festival of Trees is a wonderful way to give back,” said Tim Sopalski, the DWI Foundation director.

A featured mantle display at the 2025 Festival of Trees. Image Credit: DWI Idaho Falls Festival of Trees Facebook Page.

DWI is a nonprofit organization that supports individuals with developmental disabilities throughout eastern Idaho, with locations in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Salmon.

“These services range from job training to activities of daily living (ADLs), all aimed at improving quality of life and opening new doors for future opportunities,” the DWI website says. “At DWI, our services are community-driven and designed to assist individuals who are facing challenges in achieving social and economic independence.”

According to their annual report, DWI served 190 individuals with developmental disabilities in 2025.

More information regarding the 2026 Festival of Trees can be found at the Festival of Trees website.