Thanksgiving, the holiday of gratitude, is a great time to gather and feast with friends and family. At BYU-Idaho, it’s hard to get at-home comfort foods straight from mom’s kitchen.

Heather Pettingill, a mom of two BYU-I students, opened her cookbook to share her Thanksgiving recipes with everyone needing a bit of home this holiday season. Read more to find all of the homemade Thanksgiving recipes that she has offered, from one mother’s kitchen to yours.

PUMPKIN BREAD



— 1 cup shortening

— 2 cups sugar

— 4 eggs

— 3 1/2 cups flour

— 2 teaspoons baking soda

— 2 teaspoons cinnamon

— 1 teaspoon salt

— 1 teaspoon nutmeg

— 1/2 teaspoon ginger

— 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

— 1 large can of pumpkin (29 oz)

— 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips (optional)

— 1 1/2 cups nuts (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 F. Mix shortening and sugar well. Add eggs, flour and other ingredients in order. Bake 50 minutes.

This recipe yields three large loaves and one small loaf or seven small loaves.

PUMPKIN BREAD ICING

— 1 cup sifted powdered sugar

— 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

— 2-4 tablespoons evaporated milk or cream

Mix ingredients and drizzle over bread when done.

Mama Pettingill’s note: “My mom made this every year for all her neighbors, and now I carry on the tradition!”

This recipe is from the kitchen of Lenore Frodsham.

HAM GLAZE

— 1 can of crushed pineapple (20 oz)

— 1/2 cup brown sugar

— 1-2 tablespoon mustard

— 3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

— 1/4 cup molasses

— 1/4 cup grenadine or cherry juice

Preheat the oven to 275 F.

Mix the ingredients and pour over the ham. Baste 2-3 times during cooking. {{For the oven, preheat oven to 275 F.}} Bake for approximately 10 minutes per pound of ham. For the crockpot, cook on low with the glaze for four hours.

Mama Pettingill’s note: “I have done this recipe in both the crockpot and the oven, and it has turned out great every time. Also, do not use fresh pineapple. It changes the consistency of the ham to make it taste chalky.”

This recipe is from the kitchen of Karen Pettingill.

PECAN YAMS

— 4 cups cooked and mashed yams

— 1 cup sugar

— 1/2 cup butter, melted

— 2 eggs

— 1 teaspoon vanilla

— 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Preheat oven to 350 F. Combine yams, sugar, melted butter, eggs, vanilla and pumpkin pie spice. Mix well and turn into a greased 9×13 glass dish.

OPTIONAL TOPPING

— 1 cup brown sugar

— 1/3 cup flour

— 1/3 cup butter, melted

— 1 cup chopped pecans

— 1 bag marshmallows (optional)

Combine brown sugar and flour and mix well. Stir in melted butter and nuts. Crumble over top of yams.

Bake for 30-45 minutes, until set. If desired, you can use marshmallows instead or in addition to the optional topping. If marshmallows are used, don’t add them until 10 minutes before the baking time is done.

Mama Pettingill’s note: “My family has always loved yams over the years, but the year my sister-in-law, Jena, made them in her home was our favorite. Her recipe has been a new family tradition ever since.”

This recipe is from the kitchen of Jena Frodsham.

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

— 1 can cream of mushroom soup (10.5 oz)

— 3/4 cup milk

— 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

— 2 cans green beans, drained (14.5 oz per can)

— 1 1/3 cups French’s Crispy Fried Onions

— 1 cup shredded cheddar jack cheese (optional)

— Bacon bits (optional) (Can use a 2.5 oz bag)

Preheat over to 250 F. Mix soup, milk and pepper in a bowl. Stir in beans, 2/3 cup crispy fried onions, cheese and bacon. Pour into baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes or until hot. Stir. Top with remaining 2/3 cup onions. Bake for five minutes or until the onions are golden brown.

Mama Pettingill’s note: “This recipe, straight off the French’s crispy fried onion container, has not changed at all over the years since I enjoyed it in my home as a child. We just add cheese and bacon to make it pop!”

This recipe is from the kitchen of Lenore Frodsham.

LAYERED JELLO SALAD

— 1 small package of lime jello (3 oz), dissolved in 1 cup of boiling water

— 1 regular-size can of crushed pineapple (20 oz)

— 1 package cream cheese (warmed in the microwave)

— 1/2 cup sugar

— 2 cups Cool Whip

— 1 small package of raspberry jello (3 oz), dissolved in 1 cup of boiling water

— 1 can of whole cranberry sauce (14 oz)

Lightly oil loaf pan. Combine dissolved lime jello and pineapple. Measure 2 cups into the loaf pan. Let set in the refrigerator. When set, mix cream cheese (softened), sugar and cool whip until smooth. Spread 1 inch thick over the lime layer. Mix dissolved raspberry jello with cranberry sauce. When cool, spread over cream cheese. Refrigerate until set. To serve, put the pan in warm water for 1 minute.

Optional: Turn over onto a lettuce-covered serving plate and enjoy.

Mama Pettingill’s note: “This was one of my favorite dishes that my mom made every Thanksgiving. I was always so excited to see it on the table!”

This recipe is from the kitchen of Lenore Frodsham.

HOMEMADE PUMPKIN PIE

— 1 (15 ounces) can pumpkin (about 1-3/4 cups)

— 1 large egg

— 3 large egg yolks

— 1/2 cup granulated sugar

— 1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

— 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

— 1/2 teaspoon salt

— 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

— 1 teaspoon ground ginger

— 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

— 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

— 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

— 1 1/4 cups evaporated milk

Use a premade pie crust. Roll out the crust and bake it according to the instructions. Then cover the edges and bring the temperature of the oven to 325 F.

Whisk together all the ingredients and pour into the crust. Bake for 50-60 minutes, until the filling is set. The center should jiggle slightly if you nudge the pan. Let the pie cool to room temperature.

Mama Pettingill’s note: “Every year my husband, Dan, makes sure to make at least one or two fun recipes with the kids for our dinner. One year he and one of my daughters chose to make pumpkin pie, and this recipe has become another new family favorite.”

This recipe is from the kitchen of Heather Pettingill.

GRANDMA’S THANKSGIVING TURKEY

— 1 large turkey

— 2 apples, cut in quarters

— 2 oranges, cut in quarters

— 1 stick of butter

— 1 package sliced bacon (thick slices are best)

— Salt

— Pepper

— Garlic

— Italian seasoning

Other materials:

— Tin foil (decent amount)

— Large roasting pan (disposable with handles is great)

Preheat oven to 325 F.

To prepare the pan: Place four long pieces of foil on the counter next to your pan. These should each be long enough to go all the way around the turkey and be folded at the top. Place the first piece of foil longways into the bottom of the pan. Place the second piece across it going sideways, or the opposite way. Then take the two other pieces of foil and make an X on top of those two pieces going crossways. The ultimate goal is to be able to have the entire turkey wrapped in foil.

To prepare the turkey: Make sure your turkey is completely thawed (if it isn’t you will need to adjust the cooking time). Place the turkey in the sink and cut off/discard the packaging. Take note of how much your turkey weighs. Remove gizzards and neck from the insides and top of the turkey. Discard them unless you have a use for them. Rinse the turkey well and then place it in the roasting pan that has already been prepared with the tin foil. Stuff the inside cavity of the bird with the apples and oranges — as much as will fit inside.

Melt the stick of butter and pour it over the entire bird. Then season the bird all over with salt, pepper, garlic and Italian seasonings — there is no perfect amount. After seasoning, take individual pieces of bacon and cover the bird with them in a lattice pattern as if you were making a pie (it is not necessary to weave them). Cover as much of the turkey as you can, this will keep the bird moist during cooking time.

Now take each piece of foil, starting with the one on top of the others, and bring it up over the turkey, closing or rolling the ends of each piece together at the top. When all four pieces are closed over the turkey, the turkey should be completely wrapped in foil. Place the turkey in the oven (or smoker grill if desired) and cook according to size and weight (see table below). If using the apples and oranges, consider the turkey stuffed.

Thirty minutes before the turkey is done, pull the turkey out and open the foil (roll all pieces down to the sides) to brown the turkey. Baste the turkey with its juices before returning it to the oven. Use a thermometer to test for peak flavor and moistness. The turkey is cooked when it reaches the following internal temperatures:

— 180-185 F deep in the thigh; also, juices should be clear, not pink, when the thigh muscle is pierced deeply.

— 170-175 F in the thickest part of the breast, just above the rib bones.

— 160-165 F in the center of the stuffing (if the turkey is stuffed).

Let the turkey sit for 15-20 minutes before carving to allow the juices to be reabsorbed by the meat.

Mama Pettingill’s note: “The first time I had turkey in my mother-in-law’s home, was the first time I actually enjoyed turkey! Cooking it with the bacon on top and basting it regularly keeps it really moist. For the last several years, my amazing husband has begun smoking it on our grill, using this same recipe, and it is divine!”

This recipe is from the kitchen of Karen Pettingill.