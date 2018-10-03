7 things to do in Rexburg this October

This article was written by Samuel Rivera

Rexburg offers fun activities, performances and places to visit this October.

Here are seven things to do this month.

1. Country Trails Corn Maze

The Country Trails Corn Maze is a great place to start your October fun. It runs from Sep. 15 until Oct. 31. The times are Monday to Thursday, 5:30 to 10 p.m, Friday from 5:30 to midnight and Saturday from noon to midnight.

Besides a corn maze, the event also features a 60-ft slide, corn pit, tractor rides and slack lines. For more information visit rexburgmaze.com.

2. Oktuberfest

Rexburg’s Oktuberfest brings something everyone loves: free food and fun. This event takes place on Oct. 20 from 4 p.m until 8:30 p.m at the Madison Fairgrounds.

The Root Beer Store will be at the event offering unlimited free sampling of over 100 different brands of root beer. Free french fry samples are also offered. A mechanical bull, potato sack racing, root beer tasting contest and more will be available for you to enjoy.

3. The Straw Maze and Haunted Forest

The Straw Maze and Haunted Forest deliver an added horror element for those looking to get into the Halloween spirit. Costumed people wander the maze and forest with the goal to scare everyone.

For those who don’t like a scare, a regular straw maze is also offered during the day.

Brady Purtill, a freshman studying biology, attended the event recently.

“It was hours of fun for a great price; I had a great time,” Purtill said. “Great idea for a date night.”

This event takes place every weekend in October from 7 p.m. to midnight. Entry requires $10, but a $50 season pass is also available. For more information visit strawmaze.com.

4. Run For Refugees

Aj Frazier, a sophomore studying business management, and Michael Omokoh, a junior studying computer science, have organized a run in support of refugees.

According to the Run For Refugees Facebook page, Frazier and Omokoh want to help integrate refugee families into American society. All the proceeds will go to CSI Refugee Center in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The event begins in Nature Park on Oct. 13 starting at 10 a.m. $10 will grant you admission to the event and a t-shirt. Tickets must be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

5. Squeaky Clean Stand-up Comedy Show

Jokers Krewe, a comedy group on campus, will host a comedy night this month.

The event will involve several students displaying their stand-up comedy skills. It will take place in the Manwaring Center on Oct. 13 from 7 p.m until 9 p.m for $1. Another show will take place after from 9 p.m to 10:30 p.m.

For more information visit the BYU-Idaho master calendar.

6. Fandango

Fandango blends Latin, Spanish, Sephardic, Balkan and classical sounds to create a breathtaking performance. This event stars married couples Eugenia Moliner and Denis Azabagic accompanied by Grammy nominees Desiree Ruhstrat and David Cunliffe.

According to the show’s website chambermuse.com/fandango, Fandango has performed in Washington D.C., Florida, Hawaii and Arizona.

Fandango makes its way to Rexburg Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m in the Barrus Concert Hall. Tickets for students are $6 and $12 for the public.

You can visit chambermuse.com/fandango for more information.

7. The Cocoa Lodge

With the cold weather arriving, The Cocoa Lodge offers one of the best ways to warm up: hot chocolate.

Flavors ranging from cheesecake, peanut butter and cinnamon offer variety worth giving a try. According to The Cocoa Lodge’s Facebook page, special deals arrive Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m until 11 p.m.

Sip some cocoa with friends, family or even that special someone. More information could be found on The Cocoa Lodge’s Facebook page.

Get out there and explore what Rexburg has to offer this month. There is something for everyone to do all month long.

For more information on other events in Rexburg visit rexburgonline.com.