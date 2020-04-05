8 new temples announced

In the final session of the 190th Annual General Conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced eight new temples to be built.

The new temples will be located in the following locations:

Bahia Blanca, Argentina

Tallahassee, Florida

Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic Congo

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Benin City, Nigeria

Syracuse, Utah

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Shanghai, People’s Republic of China

President Nelson then went on to give more information regarding the Shanghai Temple, detailing how operations will proceed when construction is complete and how the Church will continue to operate.

He conferred an Apostolic blessing upon members of peace, faith and healing. Transcripts of each session of general conference will be available in the days following conference.