8 new temples announced

In the final session of the 190th Annual General Conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced eight new temples to be built.
The new temples will be located in the following locations:
President Nelson then went on to give more information regarding the Shanghai Temple, detailing how operations will proceed when construction is complete and how the Church will continue to operate.
He conferred an Apostolic blessing upon members of peace, faith and healing. Transcripts of each session of general conference will be available in the days following conference.
I absolutely Loved & Enjoyed this General Conference, all the talks & the New Proclamation, but most of all his Apostolic Blessing of Peace, Faith & Healing. Wow! Magnificent! Spiritually Uplifting! Thank You…