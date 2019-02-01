8 simple tips for a great wedding

by | Feb 1, 2019 | Opinion | 0 comments

8 simple tips for a great wedding
Sharing is caring!

Wedding season is just around the corner. Brides, including myself, are preparing for their special day. One thing for sure is it can be stressful if things don’t go the way you want.

While planning my wedding, there was a lot I had to learn for things to go the right way. It took some time to get used to, but I was able to figure it out.

1. It’s about the two of you.

Couple Love GIF by Upamanyu BhattacharyyaAlthough it’s nice to have some other people’s opinions, it’s important to remember that it is your wedding, and it should be how you would like it. If you don’t agree with another person’s advice or opinion, you don’t have to listen. Although it is important to make it your wedding, the most important thing is to focus on the two of you. Don’t worry too much about the little details when the time comes, just focus on yourselves

 

2. Communicate.

Lionel Richie Hello GIFIf something is not how you want it, don’t keep the problem locked up inside. It’s better to talk about the issue and fix it immediately. It is also important to talk to everyone working on the wedding. They deserve to know what is going on as much as the bride and groom.

 

3. Have a back-up plan.

Wedding GIF

Things will not always go according to plan. We had a few photographers fall through, but it all worked out. Don’t think it will fall apart if one thing goes wrong. Go solve the issue or have a back-up to keep things running smoothly.

 

4. Don’t procrastinate.Just Do It GIF

Sometimes when a task becomes overwhelming we tend to want to give up on it. Get it over with instead of stressing out even more than before. Don’t put it all off for the very last week of planning.

 

5. Enjoy yourself.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Dancing GIF

Don’t forget that even though there is a lot to do, it should still be fun. This is your wedding. You should be enjoying it as much as anyone else.

 

 

6. Separate the tasks.Break Up GIF by GIPHY Studios Originals

The fiancé/fiancée is there for a reason. Both the bride and groom should have tasks for the planning. Separate the tasks to keep from becoming overly stressed. It can both build up the relationship and make the wedding planning a lot easier.

 

7. Priorities.

Marian Wright Edelman Feminism GIF by Women's History Month There are a lot of things being done. It’s important to not let the little things get in the way, but more importantly don’t start on a task that can be done in a few more week if there is one needing to be done immediately.

8. Don’t expect perfection.

Surprised Tangled Ever After GIFSomething can always go wrong. Don’t focus on the negatives when you can focus on the positive things around you. It can always be fixed. Enjoy it and remember that the only important thing is you and your soon-to-be-spouse.

 


Sharing is caring!

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *