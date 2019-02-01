8 simple tips for a great wedding

Sharing is caring!











Wedding season is just around the corner. Brides, including myself, are preparing for their special day. One thing for sure is it can be stressful if things don’t go the way you want.

While planning my wedding, there was a lot I had to learn for things to go the right way. It took some time to get used to, but I was able to figure it out.

1. It’s about the two of you.

Although it’s nice to have some other people’s opinions, it’s important to remember that it is your wedding, and it should be how you would like it. If you don’t agree with another person’s advice or opinion, you don’t have to listen. Although it is important to make it your wedding, the most important thing is to focus on the two of you. Don’t worry too much about the little details when the time comes, just focus on yourselves

2. Communicate.

If something is not how you want it, don’t keep the problem locked up inside. It’s better to talk about the issue and fix it immediately. It is also important to talk to everyone working on the wedding. They deserve to know what is going on as much as the bride and groom.

3. Have a back-up plan.

Things will not always go according to plan. We had a few photographers fall through, but it all worked out. Don’t think it will fall apart if one thing goes wrong. Go solve the issue or have a back-up to keep things running smoothly.

4. Don’t procrastinate.

Sometimes when a task becomes overwhelming we tend to want to give up on it. Get it over with instead of stressing out even more than before. Don’t put it all off for the very last week of planning.

5. Enjoy yourself.

Don’t forget that even though there is a lot to do, it should still be fun. This is your wedding. You should be enjoying it as much as anyone else.

6. Separate the tasks.

The fiancé/fiancée is there for a reason. Both the bride and groom should have tasks for the planning. Separate the tasks to keep from becoming overly stressed. It can both build up the relationship and make the wedding planning a lot easier.

7. Priorities.

There are a lot of things being done. It’s important to not let the little things get in the way, but more importantly don’t start on a task that can be done in a few more week if there is one needing to be done immediately.

8. Don’t expect perfection.

Something can always go wrong. Don’t focus on the negatives when you can focus on the positive things around you. It can always be fixed. Enjoy it and remember that the only important thing is you and your soon-to-be-spouse.