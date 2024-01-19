Rexburg temperatures and snowfall often deter students from enjoying recreational activities. However, Campus Recreation hosts weekly events at discounted prices for students throughout the winter semester. Make sure to dress appropriately!

To learn more about these events and to purchase tickets, visit the Outdoor Recreation website and I-Belong.

Indoor: Rock climbing at the Rock Gym

Join a group of students for indoor rock climbing at the Rock Gym in Rexburg. Suitable for beginners and more experienced climbers, Campus Recreation will provide transportation from campus, entry to the gym, shoes and harnesses with the purchase of a ticket. Instruction will be provided for beginners.

Tickets cost $10, in comparison to the $13.99 plus the cost of shoe and harness rentals that students normally pay at the Rock Gym. The event happens every Wednesday of the semester and begins at 6 p.m.

Outdoor: Sleigh rides with dinner

Offered through Dry Ridge Outfitters, students can experience the wild areas just outside of Rexburg in a horse-drawn sleigh. Dinner is included with the purchase of a ticket and transportation from campus to the event if needed.

This event happens every Tuesday from Jan. 28 to Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Indoor: Those Who Make series

Campus Recreation provides instruction and materials for creating leather projects including wallets, bracelets and field journals during the “Those Who Make” series.

Minimalist wallets were made on Jan. 17, field journals on Feb. 7 and March 20 and leather bracelets on Feb. 29.

Wallet and bracelet events cost $5 per ticket and field journal events will cost $15 per ticket.

Outdoor: Snowmobile safari and snowshoeing

Students can explore Kelly Canyon and Lyon’s Creek through a guided snowmobile tour. Along with a ride in the open trailer of a snowmobile, Campus Recreation provides snowshoes and instruction for exploring the outdoors with snowshoes. Campus Recreation will provide snacks and transportation from campus to the location.

Snowmobile safaris happen twice each Saturday of the semester. The first begins at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m. The second begins at 11:30 a.m. and goes until 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10.

Indoor: Slacklining

Slacklining is a low-risk, balancing activity that takes place in the BYU-Idaho Center courts every Friday from 6-8 p.m.

This event is free of charge. Registration is available at the ticket office.

Outdoor: Cross-country skiing

Cross-country skiing happens every Saturday of the semester from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is beginner-friendly. Skiing equipment, transportation, instruction and guidance will be provided with the purchase of a ticket.

Participants are required to bring a day pack, snacks and water.

Tickets are $10

Indoor: Open Pool Kayak

Even negative temperatures can’t stop students from enjoying the water.

Kayaking in the Hart pool is at 7 p.m. every Saturday.

Kayaks, paddles and skirts are provided with the purchase of a $3 ticket.

Outdoor: Fat biking

Fat bikes are bicycles with thick, winter tires for biking in the snow.

Fatbikes, instruction and transportation to Herriman State Park will be provided with the purchase of a ticket.

This event happens every Saturday beginning March 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $10.

Indoor: Crate Stacking

Join the ropes course staff to see how high you can stack a pillar of crates in the air.

Equipment and instructions are provided with the purchase of a ticket.

Anyone who can beat the record of 25 crates will be rewarded with a prize.

This event takes place in the BYU-Idaho Center courts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9, Feb. 16, March 22 and April 5.

Tickets are $3.