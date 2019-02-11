9 ways to make your Galentine’s Day great

“Everyone needs a day to just be a girl and do girly things,” said Makayla Carter, a freshman studying family and consumer science.

While Valentine’s Day celebrates love and relationships, Galentine’s Day provides what Carter spoke of: a day to simply be a girl and have fun. Galentine’s is a play off of Valentine’s brought to us by Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation.

Galentine’s Day is typically celebrated either the day before or after Valentine’s. However, no matter when you choose to celebrate it, the real question is what should a girl do when celebrating this sisterhood appreciation day?

Here are nine ways to make your Galentine’s great:

1. Call all your girl friends

What’s a party without your homegirls? Step one of Galentine’s Day is gathering all of the gals.

“On Galentine’s Day I just want to spend time with my friends, because I love them and spending that time with them makes me happy,” said Samantha Singer, a freshman majoring in international studies.

2. Watch your favorite romantic comedy

Need some suggestions? According to Town and Country Magazine, the top three romantic comedies available on Netflix are Mamma Mia, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days.