9 ways to make your Galentine’s Day great

“Everyone needs a day to just be a girl and do girly things,” said Makayla Carter, a freshman studying family and consumer science.
While Valentine’s Day celebrates love and relationships, Galentine’s Day provides what Carter spoke of: a day to simply be a girl and have fun. Galentine’s is a play off of Valentine’s brought to us by Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation.
Galentine’s Day is typically celebrated either the day before or after Valentine’s. However, no matter when you choose to celebrate it, the real question is what should a girl do when celebrating this sisterhood appreciation day?
Here are nine ways to make your Galentine’s great:
1. Call all your girl friends
What’s a party without your homegirls? Step one of Galentine’s Day is gathering all of the gals.
“On Galentine’s Day I just want to spend time with my friends, because I love them and spending that time with them makes me happy,” said Samantha Singer, a freshman majoring in international studies.
2. Watch your favorite romantic comedy
Need some suggestions? According to Town and Country Magazine, the top three romantic comedies available on Netflix are Mamma Mia, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days.
3. Have a spa day
Paint each others nails and do face masks. Galentine’s is a day to treat yourself.
“I think it’s about time that we all had a spa day, because we work too hard all the time,” said Hannah White, a freshman studying public health.
4. Have a fancy dinner
Take a step up from ramen and make some spaghetti. Still inexpensive, but when paired with garlic bread and some Martinelli’s, this dinner is a classy change of pace.
5. Decorate your apartment
Make your own decorations or buy them from a dollar store. Either way, decorating the apartment brings the day to life.
“I went to the dollar store and saw Valentine’s stuff and thought, ‘This is so fun!'” said Madison Malaga, sophomore majoring in general studies. “I love ‘love’ and decorations can show that.”
6. Build a Blanket Fort
Why have a typical pillow fight when you can create a fort?
“Blanket forts are the best,” Carter said. “You can watch a movie in there, eat snacks, really anything. It’s fun to do with your friends.”
7. Dress up, even when there is nowhere to go
“When you look nice, you feel fan-freaking-tastic!” Singer said.
8. Have a slumber party
With Galentine’s Day, there is no need to worry about what to wear, just throw on your pajamas and you’re ready to party.
“I think slumber parties are a great way to meet new girls and just have bonding time,” White said.
9. Write ‘love’ notes
Remember Valentine’s Day in elementary school? In that same spirit, write notes to your friends to tell them how much you love them.
“When I get a kind note, it makes me feel special and let’s me know that they were thinking of me. It strengthens the relationship and makes it more personal,” said Olivia Ross, a freshman studying English.
No matter what you do on Galentine’s Day, take time to appreciate the gals in your life and celebrate being a girl.