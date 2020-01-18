$900.16 stolen from student account

A Rexburg Police Log stated that a BYU-Idaho student had $900.16 taken out from their student account in a Pell Grant and transferred into an account not belonging to the student. The theft was reported to police on Jan. 16.

The University first reported to the police on Jan. 13 that less than 100 student accounts were compromised. School officials got in touch with the students to change their passwords.

“BYU-Idaho understands the importance of its data security and protecting the information we maintain for our students,” BYU-I said in a statement. “We recently became aware of a security incident involving a small number of student financial accounts. The university immediately notified those students impacted directly and has been working with them on a case-by-case basis. With the assistance of a leading forensic firm, BYU-Idaho has launched an investigation; law enforcement personnel have been notified. If any additional accounts are identified, we will immediately notify the students and work with them to respond as necessary. As the university works to complete the investigation, we will look for opportunities to further enhance our existing security measures.”