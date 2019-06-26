A battle of politics and law

Bennett Wallace, a freshman studying political science acted as the lawyer for the plaintiff during the Political Affairs Society and Pre-Law Society’s mock trial on June 13. The mock trial took place in the Madison County Courthouse from 7 to 8 p.m.

“My client did not come forward with this information… (due to) the threat of gang violence and because it was his own father, his own livelihood,” Wallace said. “What he did was illegal, and I’m not disputing that, but I don’t think it is a crime in moral turpitude.”

The mock court handled the case of an illegal immigrant, Junior Mo’unga, who was brought to the US at 6-months-old and was now threatened with deportation. Mo’unga’s father was a drug dealer and involved with gangs. Although Mo’unga didn’t personally participate in gang activity, he denied criminal activity to the police and did not report his father to the authorities. Now, Mo’unga was being charged with a crime in moral turpitude.

According to the US Department of Justice, administrative case law defines moral turpitude as “a nebulous concept, which refers generally to conduct that shocks the public conscience.” In simpler terms, it has been described as a vile, morally reprehensible crime. A crime in moral turpitude by a non-citizen is grounds for deportation.

The appellant defending Mo’unga argued that concealing the crimes of his father, although illegal, was not morally reprehensible. However, the appellee prosecuting argued that Mo’unga’s act of concealing crimes and allowing his father to pay his college tuition was an act of moral turpitude.

Assigned to argue why the crime should be classified as moral turpitude, Zachary Sweetin, a freshman studying political science, was assigned the role of the lawyer representing the Board of Immigration Appeals.

“They were saying that these things have to be on a level of rape, murder and incest,” Sweeden said. “I would argue that it doesn’t really have to be on that level. It has to fall within the definition that the court has set here today… He knew that he was using drug money, which is ultimately blood money, to pay for college.”

As both sides made their case, they were met with questioning from a panel of judges. Courtney Barfield, a senior studying public policy and administration, took on the role of the judge.

“I wanted to ask some questions that would make them think about their arguments and dive deeper,” Barfield said. “Both sides had great points that were made and great things that were said.”

The event was put on by the Political Affairs Society and Pre-Law Society. Political Affairs Society meets every other Wednesday in the Thomas E. Ricks Building room 247 at 7 p.m. More information can be found on their Instagram page @byui_pas. Pre-Law Society meets on Fridays at 4:30 p.m. in Manwaring Center room 366.