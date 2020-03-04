A ‘Brand New’ performance

Ben Rector’s Emmy nominations and millions of song downloads have brought him more fans around the world than there are people in Rexburg. He is known for some of his top hits such as Brand New and Love Like This which both have millions of streams on Spotify, YouTube and iTunes.

“Rector’s music stands out with his innovative melodies, notable rhythms and percussion you can feel,” according to BYU-Idaho Center Stage.

Ten years after his first feature on the Billboard chart, his millions of streams and fans all across the world contribute to his enormous success. He reflects on this success in his song 30,000 Feet where he describes his view on life from 30,000 feet up in an airplane.

“I’ve walked into harder times, I’ve walked out the other side,” Rector sings. “It seems like you end up getting what you need, looking down from 30,000 feet, life’s been good to me.”

Some students have shown support for Rector and are drawn to his music because of the bright, inspiring lyrics.

Maggie Egan, a senior studying biology education and a fan of Ben Rector, went without groceries for a week to afford this concert.

“He’s amazing and I’m so excited,” Egan said. “I didn’t know BYU-Idaho got singers that big. I bought tickets as soon as they were available even though I had no money.”

“I’m so excited for this concert,” said Justin Lee, a freshman studying communication. “Ben Rector is definitely one of my favorite artists, and I would never have thought I would get to see someone like him here in Rexburg.”

You may gain a fresh perspective on love and life if you attend the live concert on March 7 in the Hart Auditorium. Community, student, and BYU-I employee tickets are available here.