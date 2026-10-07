A BYUI Student’s guide to Scary Movies

Stills from left to right, John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place," Henry Selick's Coraline, and Francis Lawrence's "I am Legend." Image credit to Paramount Studios, Laika Entertainment, and Warner Brothers respectively via IMDB.

October is upon us, and with it comes a desire to scream. But for those of us who want a cozy night in and not a trip out to one of southeast Idaho’s haunted houses, a good scary movie can be a great substitute, but difficult to find for BYU-Idaho students who want to follow the honor code.

I'm Hayden Weaver. I'm a Communications Major studying video production, and I've always loved scary movies; part of that has been looking for horror films I can show friends who are more squeamish than I am.

While the Student Honor Code office can make no official recommendations of movies, they do recommend that students refer to the For Strength of Youth Guidelines, CES Honor Code, and Student Living Principles when you decide on your scary movies this October. When asked what to keep in mind when selecting media, Casey Puzey, Student Honor Director at BYUI, stated, “We are all here to develop as disciples of Jesus Christ.”

The horror genre is dominated by largely R-Rated films, with heavy gore and language, but there are still some out there that are light on blood and still heavy on scares. Here are five scary movies that aren't rated R for Halloween.

Still from Tobe Hooper's "Poltergeist," featuring left to right, Oliver Robins, Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams, and Dominique Dunne. Image credit: Paramount Pictures via IMDB.

"Poltergeist" (PG) is a supernatural horror film from the early eighties; the story follows a family as their home becomes subject to a supernatural invasion. The horror comes from supernatural imagery and the occasional jump scare, with its setting in the American suburbs enhancing the terror.

Still from Henry Selick's "Coraline." Image credit: Laika Entertainment via IMDB.

Based on Neil Gaiman's 2002 Dark Fantasy Novella, "Coraline" (PG) follows the titular character's journey into the other, an alternate universe.

"I just love the creepy atmosphere of it, and it was a favorite book of mine when I was a kid, and the movie just does it justice," said Max Rock, a senior studying communications.

Coraline's fear factor comes from unsettling and macabre images, utilizing its stop-motion medium.

Still from John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place," featuring, from left to right, Noah Jupe and John Krasinski. Image credit to Paramount Pictures via IMDB.

"A Quiet Place" (PG-13) follows the aftermath of an alien invasion, where a family must survive being stalked by monsters with near-perfect hearing, meaning a single sound can result in their end.

This movie has a fantastic sense of tension as we watch the characters do everything in their power to avoid the monsters, but it also promotes the importance of family and what it takes to protect it. "A Quiet Place" also has the benefit of having sequels, setting it up for a scary movie marathon.

Still from Francis Lawrence's "I Am Legend," featuring Will Smith. Image credit: Warner Brothers via IMDB.

This movie tells the story of a mutant apocalypse in New York City, as only one survivor remains uninfected. "I Am Legend" (PG-13) is the story of Dr. Robert Neville, portrayed by Will Smith, as he explores the abandoned city, searching for a cure to the virus. "I Am Legend" functions not just as a monster movie, but as a psychological thriller as Neville faces his own insanity.

"No One Will Save You" (2023)

Still from Brian Duffield's "No One Will Save You," featuring Kaitlyn Deever. Image credit: 20th Century Studios via IMDB.

A young woman who has been outcast by her town faces a home invasion from otherworldly creatures, she must survive the night as no one is coming to save her.

"No One Will Save You" (PG-13) is a sci-fi horror that capitalizes on feelings of isolation. The movie features the unique trait of having almost no spoken dialogue.

Each of these movies is unique in its own way, allowing for a Halloween movie night for anyone who isn't comfortable with something rated R, but still wants a scary experience.

Disclaimer: Max Rock is an employee of BYUI Student Media.





