My dear, online students,

I have missed you so! Words cannot describe how empty I feel with you now gone. Do you miss me, too?

I miss our walks through the Thomas E. Ricks Demonstration Gardens. Oh, how beautiful it is in the springtime! I remember when you tried to race along the paths to show me your speed, only to trip and fall a few feet later. It was very funny, especially because you acted all dignified about it.

Lunch hasn’t been the same either. Now, I sit alone, waiting for your warm embrace, your kind words. Food and music don’t fill me like they used to.

Even the David O. McKay Library is much quieter than normal. And you’d think it couldn’t get any quieter. But without your boisterous presence, it has been left empty and alone.

The gym at the John W. Hart Building is an especially hard place to be. I don’t want to get those gains without you by my side.

My friends all tell me you left because of your health. You even said so yourself. This virus really has made things more difficult. 2020 has been the worst.

However, since you have left, I have been changing and making myself even better than you could imagine! If only you could see me now.

No matter what, I will be waiting for you with open arms, my love. Do not forget about me. Make sure to take care of yourself, your health, and the health of those around you. You are of the utmost importance to me. I know I will see you soon.

Sincerely,

The BYU-Idaho Campus

Scroll would like to remind you at this time to continue to wear your masks, social distance and take care of your health. Together, we can overcome COVID-19 and all be together again as a campus community. Stay safe and stay well!








