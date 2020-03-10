A celebration of culture

Every semester, BYU-Idaho’s student support, Campus Life Events, holds Cultural Night, an evening where students share their culture through live performance. This semester, the event will be held on March 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center 220 Grand Ballroom.

“Cultural Night helps students widen their horizons, meet new people and see unique performances from around the world,” said Jenifer Lang, a senior majoring in communication and the event coordinator for Cultural Night.

BYU-I students come from around the world. Edson Flores, a senior majoring in healthcare administration, was born and raised in Mexico and found that going to Cultural Night has allowed him to connect to his own culture here on campus as well as others.

“It is really interesting because you see different dances and different people perform their culture,” Flores said, “You see who they are and what they belong to.”

Flores has attended Cultural Night in the past and plans to attend again.

“It is nice because you see people representing where you are from.” Flores said.

Those who are interested in attending the event can find more information on the Student Master Calendar.