A cinematic experience at the Romance Theater

The Romance Theater welcomed people young and old to see The Greatest Showman.

The event took place on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Before the show started, movie-goers could participate in activities, including taking pictures in a photo stand-in as a strong man or a trapeze artist.

There was also balloon art for everyone in attendance. They could choose from a dumbbell, elephant mask, tiger mask or clown mask.

Ryan Ballard with BLOW IT UP! Parties created the balloon art.

“We’ve done smaller events before, but this event was different because it was themed,” Ballard said. “We made all the balloons to go with the theme.”

Before the show, a host asked the audience trivia questions about The Greatest Showman. Each person who got a question right received a themed prize that matched their favorite character from the movie.

Those who came to see The Greatest Showman could choose to buy a regular admission ticket, which got them into the event and gave them access to the trivia and activities before the show.

There was also a premium ticket available which included themed snacks. These included a circus-themed paper bag with cracker jacks, animal crackers, water, a sucker, a glow-in-the-dark sticker and glow sticks.

The movie was played as a sing-along, though only a few audience members sang.

“I was really impressed with all the time and effort that went into the preparation and presentation of The Greatest Showman,” said Lisa Nerdin, an audience member. “I thought it was a fun activity for kids and, even as an adult, I was very impressed.”

At the end of the night, a dance party was held on the stage.

The Romance Theater is already planning its next Extended Play Cinema with Back to the Future on Jan. 21, 2023. Tickets for the event are now available for purchase and can be found on their website. Premium tickets have sold out for the past two cinema events.

The Romance Theater will also be holding a holiday movie event on Dec. 21–23. For more information click .here