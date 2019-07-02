A closer look at the Romney observatory

BYU-Idaho offers students a chance to look at the stars with a new perspective in the George S. Romney Building observatory.

Stephen McNeil, a professor in astronomy and physics, said the observatory has been around for a long time.

“It has been here ever since the university was built,” McNeil said.

Roberta Amos, a junior studying physics, is one of the operators for the observatory. She said the observatory is free to use for students.

The observatory consists of a telescope and gives students time to do personal research and provides a different way to view the skies.

Amos also said there is a second observatory for students to use in the Livestock Center where students can take part in “star parties.”

Star parties are when students gather together with a few telescopes. The Livestock Center provides a good view for students because of the distance from Rexburg.

“There is not as much light pollution out at the livestock center,” Amos said. “You are able to see things more clearly.

McNeil said people who are lucky enough to be friends with students who study astronomy may get the chance to attend one of these star parties, but also wanted to make clear that the Livestock Center is primarily for students using it for class purposes.

According to Space.com, Hans Lippershey from the Netherlands is credited for the first telescope ever made. It was invented in 1608 and has created new discoveries for scientists, leading to modern-day astronomy.

Amos said that the observatory in the Romney Building is open to all students and is free to use. The Romney Building observatory hours during the spring semester are from 10:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page at “BYU-Idaho Observatory.”