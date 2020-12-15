A COVID graduation

On the University’s student login page, there is an advertisement for this semester’s commencement. After years of schooling, this is what graduates are met with to celebrate:

“While current circumstances prevent us from holding a physical gathering, we congratulate each graduate for this distinguished and significant accomplishment,” the webpage stated.

A link to the broadcast will be published on the school’s website where graduates can tune into a message from Elder David A. Bednar celebrating their accomplishments. The coronavirus restrictions in Idaho currently limit the number of people allowed in a gathering, complicating the logistics of a graduation ceremony.

Some seniors have caught the vision of what the school is trying to achieve with an isolated webcast commencement.

Isaac Stirland, a senior studying biology said, “Yeah it’s kind of a bummer but if it’ll prevent (COVID-19) case numbers from rising I guess it’s worth it.”

Some graduates prefer it this way.

“I’ve been to a couple friends’ commencements and it can be kind of boring,” Megan Hooper, a senior studying healthcare administration said. “Plus my family doesn’t have to travel out here just so we can all go back home for Christmas.”

All are invited to watch the broadcast which will take place Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. A link to the broadcast will be published on the university’s homepage, and more details will be shared as they become available.