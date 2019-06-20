A crash course in scheduling Center Stage events

BYU-Idaho Center Stage Performing Arts Series brings a variety of performers to Rexburg on a near-weekly basis. Performances can range from penguin-mime acts to African song and dance concerts.

When trying to find talent, Center Stage uses four resources: recommendations, conferences, networks and agencies.

Students, faculty and East Idahoans have recommended artists to Center Stage. Dale Hillier, the Center Stage and performance tours specialist, said he has “pages” of names of artists to look up. Hillier is primarily in charge of booking talent, promoting events and fulfilling artists’ contracts.

“A lot of people,” Hiller said, “when they find out about who I am and what I do, they’ll kind of hit me up. I get a lot of emails.”

Around the country, performers attend industry conferences where they give a 15-minute sample of their act. Concert bookers view these samples over the course of three days.

“You’ll find a lot of unknown but highly talented, very, very good performers there,” Hillier said.

Hillier said the best performances he’s brought to Center Stage have been from these conferences.

At conferences, there are many presenters and over the years of attending events, they develop friendships with each other. Hillier is part of a large group email where directors will recommend talent that’s performed at their venues.

Hillier travels and networks to find talent for Center Stage, but sometimes talent comes to him.

“I routinely get calls from different agencies that want to promote artists they have on their roster,” Hillier said.

Center Stage is always open to recommendations, however, not all recommendations can be brought in.

There are four criteria used to determine which performers to select: interest, cost, standards and educational value.

“It’s tempting to bring in an artist that I personally like but I can’t base it on that,” Hiller said. “I’m one individual.”

The primary audience of Center Stage, BYU-Idaho students, must have an interest in the performance. Center Stage has put out surveys and formed focus groups to determine if certain performers are popular among students.

Center Stage’s goal is not to make money but break even.

Center Stage analyzes and runs statistics to see how much money they will make from a concert and from that, they decide how much tickets will cost; breaking even in mind.

“That’s why they can offer prices almost less than anywhere else in the world,” Hillier said. “You virtually cannot find a place anywhere where you will be able to find a ticket as inexpensively as you can here.”

Artists that perform for Center Stage must meet a standard in their quality, content and lifestyle.

“We’re not looking for perfect individuals to come and perform here,” Hiller said. “No one is perfect, but we do expect a certain standard that they’ll come with.”

Center Stage also considers the educational value of the presenting artist. He chooses a variety of classical, world and folk music and dance. These groups give a cultural experience that normally cannot be found in Rexburg.

Some performers also hold workshops. Voces8 held vocal training for music majors in addition to their concert last semester.

“We are a university,” Hillier said. “It is our mandate to educate, to help people learn, to help students that are here expand their horizons.”