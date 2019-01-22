A dance to remember: one of the last performances in the Kirkham building

Sharing is caring!











The BYU Ballroom Dance Company will be one of the last performances in the building before its demolition later this year. Members of the crowd were smiling as they gathered inside and outside of the Oscar A. Kirkham building for the performance on Jan. 19. The building lit up and the room filled with noise.

Families, friends and students gathered to see the dancers perform. Cody Peterson, husband of one of the dancers, drove four hours to see his wife on stage. He and his wife Megan are newlyweds and he talked about her commitment to participate in the dance company.

“Some evenings I only get to see her for an hour, but it’s worth it because she has fun and honestly the community makes it all worth it,” Peterson said.

Alexa Ames, a sophomore studying biochemistry, came with her boyfriend to the dance. “They seem pretty cool; one of my roommates really likes them and I saw some video about them a while back, so I heard about it and thought it was kind of cool, so I came,” Ames said while waiting for the performance to begin.

The dancers demonstrated the time they put into the choreography and the hours spent practicing by the synchronized dancing. The audience clapped and stared with mouths open as the dancers executed lifts and the stage came to life with light. People tilted their heads from side to side to get the best view and the cheers got louder with every performance.

Choreographing and practicing for the show began last year and the members of the dance company worked many hours to bring it together.

“We practice every week, in the morning starting at 7 a.m. and a lot of us have individual practice partners that we practice with in the evening as well,” said Megan Peterson, member of the BYU Ballroom Dance Company.

Hannah Jasinski, member of the dance company, said dancing allows the company to combine everything that they love, including the gospel, into their performance. She has appreciated the experience to travel with the dance group.

The company has won national and international competitions and many spectators recognize the spirit they bring. Jasinski shared a message to the BYU-Idaho students through dance and through her words.

“I think its just important to cultivate your talents and share them because it helps you to feel the spirit,” Jasinski said.

Of the many performers, only a handful of them are actually dance majors, said dance company member Adam Lau. Each of them has different interests, ranging from business to biology, but all of them come together to dance. Lau also said that it is important to build your talents.

“A lot of it has to do with missionary opportunities, being able to share my talents with other people, the gospel as well and it gives an opening to have people ask questions and that kind of stuff which is really cool,” said Lau about the reasons he dances.

When the performance ended, people crowded out of the theater. There was a meet and greet after the performance. People lingered longer to talk with the dancers and thank them for their show and slowly wandered out.

Many BYU-Idaho students knew the students who were a part of the company. Many of them had grown up together and came up to them after the show to catch up on old times. This show brought both campuses together and demonstrated the bond between both campuses.

Maddie Landers, a freshman studying business, was at the dance with her roommate. “I thought the dancers were amazing and super fun to watch and I would definitely go again,” said Landers.