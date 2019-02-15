A day on campus

Everyday as a college student is a little bit crazy, juggling classes, homework, jobs, and a social life.
Campus is always busy with activity: people going to class, studying in the library, and leaving their mark on the school.
“My favorite thing is the small class sizes,” said Jamie Cook, a junior studying elementary education. “The professors know your name and you have a personal relationship with them, and I learn better that way. I’m an education major, and it is so encouraging. My classes have 30 kids in them and it is small and intimate. You can get to know them!”
The hustle to get to class is even more intense with February’s cold weather. Everyone is bundled up and rushing between buildings to try and stay warm between classes.
Haley Cross, a sophomore studying art with an illustration emphasis, said she loves the atmosphere. “I’m from New York, and there’s a lot of negativity. When I’m here, I’m a lot happier and I can be my true self. I had to be undercover in high school, and I was bullied, but now I’m here and I can be myself.”