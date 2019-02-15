A day on campus

The hustle to get to class is even more intense with February’s cold weather. Everyone is bundled up and rushing between buildings to try and stay warm between classes.

Haley Cross, a sophomore studying art with an illustration emphasis, said she loves the atmosphere. “I’m from New York, and there’s a lot of negativity. When I’m here, I’m a lot happier and I can be my true self. I had to be undercover in high school, and I was bullied, but now I’m here and I can be myself.”