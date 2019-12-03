A First Presidency statement released on refugees

On the evening of Dec. 2, 2019, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement on the current situation on refugees and where the Church stands.

According to the Church’s newsroom, they first stated that the Church is committed to living by loving God and their neighbors no matter where they live.

The First Presidency then observed the more than 70 million people around the world that are fleeing their homes.

The statement then continues, stating, “We encourage Church members and friends to respond appropriately and legally, to help create welcoming communities by volunteering their time, talents and friendship to individuals and families who are integrating into our societies.”