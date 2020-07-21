On July 11, dozens of runners placed their feet on the starting line just to disappear in a mountain of foam.

Runners took position as early as 9 a.m., priming their watches and correcting their stance to get a solid start. Many completed quick warm-up laps around the fields.

“I didn’t expect to come in first, but I certainly wasn’t going to come in last,” said Isaac Hayes, a sophomore studying general education.

Hayes ran the 5K in 22 minutes. He and another runner went back and forth for first near the end of the race but came in with a slight lead.

Every runner, no matter their time or place, received a medal at the end of the 5k.

Some runners came to enjoy themselves. Three recent high school graduates, Brianne Mansfield, Samantha Snyder and Karli Snyder, stated that they weren’t going for speed, but for fun.

Each different-colored tutus while running, when asked why, Karli responded, “I don’t know, you already look ridiculous running, might as well wear a tutu.”

Many other runners came with tutus, strollers and even had pets run the course with them. Some children running with their families weren’t even tall enough to see over the walls of foam.

Ashlee Lapeyrouse, a BYU almuna who graduated with a Bachelor’s in English, gave birth three months prior to the race.

“I might be a little crazy but I’m really excited to get back into shape,” said Lapeyrouse. “Even if I don’t sprint the full time, it’s better to do it and feel good about it and have fun.”

Volunteers like Todd Smith, who works for Rexburg’s IT department, began preparing for the race at 5 a.m.

“We had to make sure everything was in place, making sure the generator had power, having enough tables and other logistics,” Smith said. “I’ve helped with a couple dozen races, all pretty cookie-cutter procedures.”

Volunteers, dressed in bright yellow or red shirts, were set up all over the course to help people follow the path and provide emergency assistance if needed. The course had two water stations at opposite sides of the race and dozens of volunteers along the trail cheering for the racers.

The event lasted till 1 p.m. with people dancing on a floor full of foam. Soon adults joined children with foam fights, dancing or playing with the foam cannon which fired foam almost 15 feet in the air.

The Foamy 5K heats before 10:20 a.m. sold out, and all proceeds from the race went to Madison Cares, an organization dedicated to family and community mental health.

For more races in the future, check out Rexburg Races website or Facebook page.