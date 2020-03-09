A gift for student employees

The student waking up at 4 a.m. to clean our campus’ restrooms; the student speed walking from their last class to their shift at Chick-Fil-A; the student responding to calls about financial aid. All add to the culture and legacy of this campus, and from March 9-13, BYU-Idaho will hold Student Employee Appreciation Week to honor these students’ efforts.

In an email sent out to students campus-wide, BYU-I stated, “As part of the university’s efforts to show gratitude for all your hard work, the University Store and Food Services are offering coupons to all students employees.”

Student employees can visit the Human Resources booth located by the Help Desk in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during March 9-13 to pick up their coupons. Students must have the coupon in hand to receive the discounts at both locations.

This will also be an opportunity for students to share their experiences as student employees, enter a raffle, learn about the free resources on campus to improve professionally and get information on additional campus jobs at the booth.

According to the BYU-I Employee Relations page, “BYU-Idaho seeks to have a work environment that fosters effective communication and positive working relationships between employees.”

“I like that I can earn money without going too far from campus,” said Angie Murillo, a junior studying business management.

Murillo, an international student from Peru, supports herself financially through the job opportunities the school offers. Every year, many students like Murrilo add to the number of student employees on campus.

The University sent out the official notice to thank student employees for their contribution and dedicated service to help accomplish the mission statement of the school.