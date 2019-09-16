A guide to buildings on campus

David O. Mckay Library

Located just north of the center of campus is the David O. Mckay Library. The building is named after the ninth president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. With two wings and three floors, the library holds thousands of books and hundreds of computers. Students will find the Mac Lab, group study areas, tutoring centers and a quiet section. The library is home to Special Collections, a replica of the Grand Acorn Press and technology services. A sky bridge connects the building to the Manwaring Center.

Fun fact: The building originally served as an administration building, remolded into the library in 1970. The library has seen five renovations since its conversion.

Hyrum Manwaring Center

Named after the eighth president of Ricks College, is the Hyrum Manwaring Center. Students will find the University Store, Student Activity Offices, the Print Shop and a bowling alley. Career Networking services, the internship office and the alumni office all make the Manwaring Center, or MC, their home. If students find themselves hungry, the Crossroads food court is located on the second floor. The Manwaring Center holds the lost and found and help desk, ballrooms, a special events room and the Little Theater.

Fun fact: The Manwaring center originally included a post office and barbershop.

BYU-Idaho Stadium

Originally known as Viking Stadium and built in 1980, the BYU-Idaho stadium has a capacity of over 3,600 in its grandstand. Now, the artificial turf field and track are used for football, soccer, ultimate frisbee and other sports. On Sundays, students gather under the bleachers to sing Hymns.



Fun fact: Before the stadium was built, football games were played at the county fairgrounds and Porter Park.

BYU-Idaho Center

The largest building on campus, the BYU-Idaho Center was dedicated in 2010. Purposely built for the gathering of the student body for spiritual education, the BYU-Idaho Center host weekly devotionals in its 15,000-seat auditorium, modeled after the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Across from a large foyer are 10 multi-purpose courts and an indoor track. Each week dozens of volunteers help clean the auditorium following devotional.



Fun fact: Construction of the building took 25,500 yards of concrete, enough to build a sidewalk 6 feet wide and 70 miles long.

Eliza R. Snow Building

Home to the Dance, Music and Theatre Departments is the Eliza R. Snow Building. Named after the second president of the Relief Society of the Church, the building is the only building on campus named after a woman. Students will find concerts and performances throughout the semester in the Snow Drama Theater, the Black Box Theater and the Barrus Concert Hall.

Fun Fact: Each group of practice room doors weighs 400 pounds, reducing sound outside the practice room.

John L. Clarke Building

Named after the ninth president of the school, the John L. Clarke Building holds the Child Lab and several simulation rooms for nursing students. Remodeled in 2006, the Nursing, Health Services, and Home and Family Department offices are located in the Clarke Building.

Fun fact: In the summer of 1979, a design laboratory was built. The rooms in the lab simulate a home where students do actual interior design work.

Jacob Spori Building



While reconstructed in 2000, the Jacob Spori Building looks similar to the first building constructed on campus. Its name comes from the first president of the Ricks Academy. Inside, the Jacob Spori Art Gallery hosts rotating art exhibits throughout the year. The Scroll, along with the Communication and Art Departments call the Spori Building home.



Fun Fact: During the demolition of the original Spori Building in 2000, a fire erupted, leaving the smoldering remains of the historical building. Original stone and woodwork of the building are located on its third floor.

George S. Romney Building

In the George S. Romney Building are the campus’ observatory and natural science museum. The building, named after the seventh president of the school is home to the Departments of Chemistry, Geology and Physics offices. The building hosts changing weekly shows in its planetarium.

Fun fact: A portrait of George Romney, painted by Del Parson is found in the lobby of the building.



Joseph Fielding Smith Building

Named after the 10th president of the Church, the Joseph Fielding Smith Building, covered in black windows, is home to the Departments of Accounting, Business Management, Economics, and Languages and International Studies. The building is known for its beds in the women’s restrooms.



Fun fact: As of summer 1982, there were only six to eight microcomputers installed in its computer room.

John Taylor Building



The iconic John Taylor building located near the center of campus is named after the third president of the Church. Home to religious education on campus, the building has a large chapel used on Sundays for sacrament meetings. The chapel holds the Rogers Pipe Electronic Combination organ, designed specifically for the Taylor Building. The Departments of Religious Education and Humanities offices are located in the building.

Fun fact: The unique shape of the building represents the steps taken on the road toward an upward progression.

Gordon B. Hinckley Building



Named after the 15th president of the Church who announced that the Ricks College would become a four-year university. The Gordon B. Hinckley building holds a chapel, gymnasium and classrooms. It is located on the southeast end of campus and as visitors walk into its western facing doors, a large statue of Joseph Smith welcomes them. The Department of Teacher education calls this building home.



Fun fact: The Hinckley Building is similar to the Institute Building at the University of Utah.

John W. Hart Building



Named after the Idaho state legislator who in the 1930s helped keep the school open, the John W. Hart Building is home to fitness activities all around. The BYU-Idaho Fitness Center, swimming pool, racquetball and multi-purpose courts fill the building. The recently renovated Wellness Center provides programs to keep students fit. The main basketball court in the building converts into an auditorium for various events, including Center Stage. The Department of Human Performance and Recreation calls this building home.



Fun fact: A new organ, valued at $90,000, donated by an anonymous Utah couple in 1993 sits in the John W. Hart Building.

Spencer W. Kimball Building



The Spencer W. Kimball building serves as the home to the Executive Offices, the Financial Aid Office, the Student Honor Office and Title IX Office. This building, named after the 12th president of the Church, also holds the offices of various administrative organizations such as Human Resources. If you are hired for an on-campus job this is the building where you fill out paperwork.



Fun fact: A commissioned portrait of President Kimball by Ricks College Alumnus Gregg Thorkelson was unveiled at the buildings dedication.

Thomas E. Ricks Building



Located at the south end of campus, the Thomas E. Ricks Building is home to the Departments of Psychology, Sociology and Social Work, History, Geography, Political Science, and Math. Named after the early stake president for Latter-day Saints in the Rexburg area, the building holds the Garden View Cafe, an extension of the Food Services. The Cafe sells burritos, soup, sandwiches, wraps and self-serve items.

Fun fact: The building is located next to the Apple Orchard where people can go to pick fruit for a small fee.

Ezra Taft Benson Building

Home to several greenhouses, the Plant Shop and the bloom room, the Ezra Taft Benson Building received its name from the 13th president of the Church and former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. The biology department calls this building home. Among its halls, there is a taxonomy exhibit and cadaver lab to give students a personal experience with biology.

Fun fact: Elder Jeffery R. Holland, then Church commissioner for education, broke the ground for the Benson Building on Sept. 27, 1977.

Mark Austin Building

Named after a well-known philanthropist and a chairman of the board at Ricks College, the Mark Austin Building holds many workshops and equipment used by students of the Departments of Design and Construction Management, Mechanical and Civil Engineering and Automotive Engineering. At its east entrance, the building often displays a floating concrete canoe designed by engineering students.

Fun fact: The statue in front of the building, called Boy in Flight, captures the spirit of invention and exploration.

Science and Technology Center



Completed in 2016 in response to the growing student population, the STC is home to the Departments of Animal and Food Science, Applied Plant Science, Computer Information Technology, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering. With over 106,000 square feet of space and 26 skylights providing natural light to spaces without exterior windows. Fitting to its use, over 53 miles of electrical wire fill the building.

Fun Fact: The STC is the campus’ most energy efficient building.