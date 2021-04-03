A highlight of Elder F. Melvin Hammond’s time at BYU-I

As mentioned in Elder Jan E. Newman’s talk during the Saturday morning session of general conference, Elder F. Melvin Hammond once taught religion courses at Ricks College.

Born in Blackfoot, Idaho in December of 1933, now Elder Hammond serves as a member of the Second Quorum of the Seventy.

He first attended Ricks College as a student on a basketball scholarship, until a motorcycle accident his freshman year.

“He was promised in a priesthood blessing that he would run and walk again, and he did,” according to an article from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “He also played basketball again.”

Still, the accident left him feeling like something was missing. So he decided to serve a mission.

After returning home from serving as a missionary in the Spanish-American mission from 1954 to 1956, Elder Hammond met and married Bonnie Sellers in the Salt Lake Temple on September 14 that same year.

Elder Hammond moved back to eastern Idaho in 1966 where he was appointed as a religion professor and elected a member of the House of Representatives for the Idaho State Legislature from 1969-1984.

During his time at Ricks College, Elder Hammond gave five devotional talks between 1973 and 1987.

To learn more about Elder Hammond, visit his Church profile.