A jarring yet enjoyable ride

On Jan. 14, BYU-Idaho students were able to go on a horse-drawn sleigh ride, while receiving warm food and a dog to pet.

After dinner, the student’s left the fire and braved the cold to go on their sleigh ride. The ride was jarring and students struggled to stay on the open sleigh. Yet, the outcome was positive.

“I liked that it was really easy to fall off; it made it more interesting,” said Martell Ackerman, a junior studying communication. “You really had to mean it if you wanted to stay on.”

This is the first time that Outdoor Activities hosted the sleigh ride. The event is meant for date nights and married couples.

“It’s a really cool trip and a great way for students to get outside. It’s also a really romantic date night,” said Leanne Schmidt, a senior studying in therapeutic recreation and an Outdoor Activities employee.

More sleigh rides are scheduled for Feb. 14 and 24.