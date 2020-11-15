A local Rexburg dance studio shares passion for hip hop

“Why Idaho?” said Kioa Delos Reyes. “Why not.”

Delos Reyes built his own dance studio known as “The Lost Tribe,” right here in Rexburg, Idaho, which specializes in hip-hop.

His passion for dance began a few months before arriving at BYU-Idaho. He was introduced to it by his friends who had an interest in hip-hop.

Delos Reyes explained how it wasn’t until he started taking classes in his hometown before his arrival at BYU-I that his interest piqued for the art. When he joined a competitive crew, he really fell in love with it.

After that, Delos Reyes was apart of around eight to nine crews, many of which were in Rexburg. After a while, he began teaching hip-hop at different studios.

During this time he saw how well the studios were doing financially and with attendance.

“If these many kids take hip hop from me, why not just start my own company?” Delos Reyes said. “By doing that I can run my program the way that I want to.”

Delos Reyes explained he wanted to help his students grow.

“I didn’t want to just teach,” Delos Reyes said. “I wanted to help these kids become better people through dance. I wanted to help students navigate their lives. And hopefully, they can take lessons from our classes and our studio that they can take into life.”

With the intention to start his own company, Delos Reyes chose Rexburg to be the home of his creation.

“There is so much talent in Idaho, but we are shadowed by Utah and other bigger cities,” Delos Reyes said. “I wanted to put Idaho on the map for hip-hop.”

When choosing a name to represent this new hip-hop company, Delos Reyes chose The Lost Tribe.

“I wanted something unique but something that meant something to me and the community,” Delos Reyes said. “I chose the word ‘lost’ because, in this area of Idaho, hip-hop is somewhat of a lost art.”

The Lost Tribe was established in August 2018 and its sole focus is teaching hip-hop.

It offers many different classes and also has crews that people can audition for. Its four crews are adult/college crew, youth crew, adult contemporary company, and young boys crew.

Elikaii Sadiosa, a senior majoring in theatre studies said, “It’s like a giant family that is not related.”

The Lost Tribe crews have had the opportunity to compete and perform at many different venues. Delos Reyes said one of his favorite performances was when he and one of his crews performed at the Power to Become Conference.

“We are performing for college-age students and they always get hype,” Delos Reyes said. “We get a lot of love from the audience. They go all out on the lighting, and the music is insanely dope.”

Despite COVID-19, the company still has plans for performances and competitions starting in December.