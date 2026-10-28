A look at Rexburg’s haunted half marathon and 5k

Participants ran from zombies in an alleyway during Saturday's Haunted Half Marathon and 5k.

The Rexburg Haunted Half Marathon and 5K took place at Porter Park on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Despite the cold weather, runners in athletic gear and costumes alike took to the streets of Rexburg to celebrate the spooky season. According to the Haunted Half Marathon and 5K sign-up page, over 600 people registered to run in the event. The event included creative costumes, a zombie alley and cheering supporters.

Top finishers of the half marathon had the additional opportunity to earn cash prizes. These photos include some of the most colorful moments of the day, from scares in the zombie alley to group costumes.

Porter Park served as the venue for Saturday's race. Image credit: Brianne Maloy

These racers came dressed as missionaries named Sister Speed, Elder Fast, and Elder Quick. Image credit: Brianne Maloy

Half marathon runners took off from the starting line and began their 13.1 mile run. Image Credit: Brianne Maloy

Runners dodged sluggish swipes from zombies in an alley just south of Main Street. Image credit: Brianne Maloy

A pair of runners hold hands as they cross the finish line together. Image credit: Brianne Maloy

Two runners dressed as ketchup and mustard round the last turn of the 5K, about 100 yards away from the finish line. Image credit: Brianne Maloy

Three runners came costumed as Endermen from the video game Minecraft. Image credit: Brianne Maloy

Three runners came dressed as minions from the "Despicable Me" series. Image credit: Brianne Maloy