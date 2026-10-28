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A look at Rexburg’s haunted half marathon and 5k

by Brianne Maloy | Oct 28, 2026 | Local Events | 0 comments

A girl with a purple runner's tag runs past a zombie in an alleyway.
Participants ran from zombies in an alleyway during Saturday's Haunted Half Marathon and 5k.

The Rexburg Haunted Half Marathon and 5K took place at Porter Park on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Despite the cold weather, runners in athletic gear and costumes alike took to the streets of Rexburg to celebrate the spooky season. According to the Haunted Half Marathon and 5K sign-up page, over 600 people registered to run in the event. The event included creative costumes, a zombie alley and cheering supporters.

Top finishers of the half marathon had the additional opportunity to earn cash prizes. These photos include some of the most colorful moments of the day, from scares in the zombie alley to group costumes.

A blue sign reading "Porter Park" sits next to a walking path and a grassy field with trees.
Porter Park served as the venue for Saturday's race. Image credit: Brianne Maloy
Three people stand together wearing white shirts, ties, and paper nametags.
These racers came dressed as missionaries named Sister Speed, Elder Fast, and Elder Quick. Image credit: Brianne Maloy
A crowd of people wearing costumes or normal clothes run forward from the starting line.
Half marathon runners took off from the starting line and began their 13.1 mile run. Image Credit: Brianne Maloy
Two girls run through an alleyway, avoiding a zombie who chases them.
Runners dodged sluggish swipes from zombies in an alley just south of Main Street. Image credit: Brianne Maloy
A pair of people hold hands as they run the last few steps towards the finish line.
A pair of runners hold hands as they cross the finish line together. Image credit: Brianne Maloy
A pair of people costumed as ketchup and mustard round the last turn before the finish line.
Two runners dressed as ketchup and mustard round the last turn of the 5K, about 100 yards away from the finish line. Image credit: Brianne Maloy
Three girls dressed in black hold out foam blocks designed to look like Minecraft grass blocks.
Three runners came costumed as Endermen from the video game Minecraft. Image credit: Brianne Maloy
Three people stand side by side dressed in goggles, yellow skin paint, and costumes resembling blue overalls.
Three runners came dressed as minions from the "Despicable Me" series. Image credit: Brianne Maloy
  • Brianne Maloy

    Brianne is a junior from Sahuarita, Arizona, but it's her first semester here at BYUI. So far, she is loving it! She is majoring in Communication with an emphasis in journalism.

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