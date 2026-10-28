A look at Rexburg’s haunted half marathon and 5k

Participants ran from zombies in an alleyway during Saturday's Haunted Half Marathon and 5k.
The Rexburg Haunted Half Marathon and 5K took place at Porter Park on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Despite the cold weather, runners in athletic gear and costumes alike took to the streets of Rexburg to celebrate the spooky season. According to the Haunted Half Marathon and 5K sign-up page, over 600 people registered to run in the event. The event included creative costumes, a zombie alley and cheering supporters.
Top finishers of the half marathon had the additional opportunity to earn cash prizes. These photos include some of the most colorful moments of the day, from scares in the zombie alley to group costumes.
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