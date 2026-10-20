A look at the magic of Wildwood Fantasy Faire

The Wildwood Fantasy Faire took place this weekend at Krupp Scout Hollow, bringing together vendors and visitors for a fantasy-themed event. The faire featured more than 37 vendors and activities for attendees of all ages. Visitors could participate in live-action role-playing combat, watch stage fighting in the Knights Arena, enter the Tournament of Threads costume contest and take part in Wander Crafts, a craft event. The faire also offered Storytell Tree with Aspen, a storytelling activity for children. These photos from the event capture the costumes, activities and entertainment that brought visitors together throughout the weekend.

A crowd of children and parents listen to Aspen tell stories beneath the Storytell Tree at Wildwood Fantasy Faire. Image Credit: Jake Weaver

A couple dressed as an elf and wizard for Wildwood Fantasy Faire. Image Credit: Jake Weaver

The live action roleplay booth running a battle. Image Credit: Jake Weaver

Two visitors to the Wildwood Fantasy Faire dressed as Gandalf and Gimli from The Lord of the Rings. Image Credit: Jake Weaver

The main thoroughfare it Wildwood Fantasy Faire. Image Credit: Jake Weaver

A couple dressed as fantasy characters for Wildwood Fantasy Faire. Image Credit: Jake Weaver

A participant posing for the Tournament of Threads costume contest at Wildwood Fantasy Faire. Image Credit: Jake Weaver