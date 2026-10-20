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A look at the magic of Wildwood Fantasy Faire

by Jake Weaver | Oct 20, 2026 | Community | 1 comment

A woman dressed as a troll speaking with a woman dressed as a fantasy character.
A visitor to the Wildwood Fantasy Faire being given a riddle from a volunteer wearing a troll costume. Image Credit: Jake Weaver

The Wildwood Fantasy Faire took place this weekend at Krupp Scout Hollow, bringing together vendors and visitors for a fantasy-themed event. The faire featured more than 37 vendors and activities for attendees of all ages. Visitors could participate in live-action role-playing combat, watch stage fighting in the Knights Arena, enter the Tournament of Threads costume contest and take part in Wander Crafts, a craft event. The faire also offered Storytell Tree with Aspen, a storytelling activity for children. These photos from the event capture the costumes, activities and entertainment that brought visitors together throughout the weekend.

A crowd of children and parents listening to a woman in a blue princess dress tell stories.
A crowd of children and parents listen to Aspen tell stories beneath the Storytell Tree at Wildwood Fantasy Faire. Image Credit: Jake Weaver
A couple dressed as fantasy characters.
A couple dressed as an elf and wizard for Wildwood Fantasy Faire. Image Credit: Jake Weaver
A group of people participating in live action roleplay fighting.
The live action roleplay booth running a battle. Image Credit: Jake Weaver
Two people dressed as Gandalf and Gimli from the Lord of the Rings.
Two visitors to the Wildwood Fantasy Faire dressed as Gandalf and Gimli from The Lord of the Rings. Image Credit: Jake Weaver
A trail with fantasy themed booths along it.
The main thoroughfare it Wildwood Fantasy Faire. Image Credit: Jake Weaver
A couple dressed in dark fantasy clothes.
A couple dressed as fantasy characters for Wildwood Fantasy Faire. Image Credit: Jake Weaver
A man dressed in fantasy clothes posing for a costume contest.
A participant posing for the Tournament of Threads costume contest at Wildwood Fantasy Faire. Image Credit: Jake Weaver
  • Jake Weaver

    Jake is a Journalist and Visual Media major at BYU-Idaho. He has a passion for nature conservation and aims to become an environmental journalist and nature photographer.

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1 Comment

  1. Jacob
    Jacob on October 21 at 9:03 am

    I love this!!!so excited for next year!

    Reply

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