A macaroni necklace

You get up from your couch and go to the kitchen for the seventh time today. Looking back you see the giant dent left in the cushions from the hours of social media scrolling and Netflix bingeing you’ve done while anchored to the couch.

As you make your way to the fridge, you sigh. You’re not hungry, just bored.

It’s the life of quarantine, and you have been living these motions over and over again for the past couple of weeks.

There you are, scanning the fridge you are already very acquainted with. Same milk, just a little less full from your chug session an hour ago. Same pizza leftovers, yogurt cups and carton of eggs already looked at countless times today.

Making your way to the food shelf, you smile at a Chef Boyardee can, as the old commercials play in your head that you watch during childhood. That little can rolled so far.





Making your way back to the living room, you pick up the remote. On comes Netflix, and you scroll past all of the genres. You’ve already rewatched The Office, and the new season of Riverdale just isn’t cutting it for you.

Another sigh, and off goes Netflix.

Your mind wanders for a bit, but you can’t get that Chef Boyardee commercial out of your head. The memories of being in the kitchen with your mom cloud up your thoughts. You miss your mom and you miss her food.

The sound of your belly growling echoes in the kitchen as you think about her famous macaroni casserole. You’re tired of ordering pizza every night.

The memory pops up of her dumping a handful of macaroni noodles on the counter just above your little head. She pulled a chair for you to stand on and took out all the art supplies.

Glitter, paint, stickers, yarn. She had it all.

You remember your little hands squeezing out globs of glitter on the counter as you rolled the macaroni noodles to cover them completely. You got paint all over the floor, but your mom didn’t care because it kept you busy.

By the end of your creative outlet, the kitchen was a mess, but as you held up your little macaroni necklace, your mom couldn’t help but smile.

Looking back on that memory, you can’t help but tear up. You slump up from the couch and search through your bedroom cubbies. Out comes the old nail polish, glitter and crayons.

You get rid of your roommate’s dinner that was left out overnight and clear off the counters. Making your way to the macaroni box sitting next to the Chef Boyardee can, you are just as determined as your 6-year-old self.

After an hour of using the same globbing glitter techniques and getting paint all over the counter, you finish a masterpiece.

The revised and mature macaroni necklace.

You giggle to yourself and send a picture to your mom. If only more people could see your hard work.

When your roommates get home, you show them. They awkwardly laugh at you.

Would only your mom appreciate it?

Maybe not.

The Rexburg Cultural Arts Center is hosting a community art show, “Stay-Art-Home,” that will showcase art made during the quarantine. To enter your macaroni necklace or any other medium you tackled during the stay-at-home order, go to the Tabernacle on 25 N. Center St. on June 30, between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The art show will run from July 2-3. For more information on the show, visit the Rexburg Arts Instagram account.