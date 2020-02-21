A meeting with the mayor

Jerry Merrill, the mayor of Rexburg, plans to come to BYU-Idaho and talk with students about potential careers in the Rexburg area.

The event will happen on March 25 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center’s Little Theater.

Cheick Fall, a senior studying communication, invited the mayor to come to campus for his senior project. With the event, Fall and Merrill want to help the students find jobs to help pay for college, with the focus on not only finding short-term jobs but long-term careers once they graduate.

“My goal is to be able to see a community where people or students when they’re coming here, would have the opportunity to get a job easily, but also, getting a career,” Fall said.

Fall said he has a lot of friends that have looked for jobs in the area, but struggled at finding them, so they had to go to Idaho Falls.

“(Rexburg) is a great opportunity (and) can open great opportunities for a lot of people,” Fall said. “But people are running away simply because they don’t have those opportunities or they are not aware of those opportunities.”

Another reason Fall also wanted to bring Merrill to campus is “to build a bridge between students here at BYU-Idaho and the community of Rexburg.”

Fall and Merrill are aware there is often a gap between the students and the community members.

They want the students to know “Rexburg is doing as much as they can to provide those services to students … that they know the community is involved in helping them. Like, succeeding in education but also getting a job around here,” Fall said.

They also want the community members to know the students are trying to help the community in return.

“I hope the community will also understand that BYU-I students are also committed and working as hard as they can to make the community develop and stay the way it is,” Fall said.