A new take on an old story

Creation. Expulsion. Redemption. Adam Thomas, an adjunct professor at BYU-Idaho has brought original mediums to the Jacob Spori Art Gallery. At 6:55 p.m. on Jan. 15, around 30 people waited outside the gallery. The doors opened at 7:00 p.m. and the crowd filtered through the doors.

At the forefront of the gallery lay a tall assembly of mediums. Classical music played quietly in the background and 30 people quickly became 50 people.

Moving in small clusters, people turned from scene to scene, paused for minutes at a time. Some people talked and pointed at different parts of the pieces while others waited to speak with the artist.

“Some of these pieces are 20 years old that I did while in graduate school,” said Adam Thomas, the creator behind the exhibit. “This show is about the human family, and more specifically about Adam and Eve: who they were in creation, who they became after the Fall, and the things that are required of us to become and stay redeemed.”

From the mezzanine to the main floor, various shapes and lighting draw the eye.

“This exhibit is very, very different,” said Megan Cook, a senior studying art. “But it’s been the most exciting because of that too. It’s easy to spend quite a bit of time finding the meaning behind each piece.”

According to the BYU-I website, “With a penchant for curiosity and an inclination to be easily bored, he carved foam, drove tow trucks, built cabinets and houses, taught the odd adjunct gig, constructed movie and film sets, worked in the gas and oil fields, and gathered boxes of interesting oddities commonly referred to as ‘junk’.”

Thomas’ pieces consist of several types of material. Each piece ranges in size and color. Some incorporate lighting while others juxtapose size and matter. Next to each piece is a sign with a title and description.

People gravitated from the main floor to the mezzanine. Most stayed for 30 minutes to an hour while BYU-I students who work at the gallery passed around hors d’oeuvres.

“I think this exhibit is beneficial for students because it talks about the creation, expulsion and redemption of Adam and Eve,” Cook said. “It’s a story we all know. Every piece can give you a glimpse of that story, and you can find personal symbolism and meaning.”

This exhibit will be open for the public from Jan. 15 to Feb. 26. It is located on the main floor of the Spori building. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The gallery is closed on Sundays.