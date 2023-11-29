The Rink, a new music and ice skating venue, glided into town on Nov. 10.

The Rink took over the Teton Vu Drive-In and is now open for the winter season. It offers ice skating, live music, games, s’mores and more.

On its opening night, a local band, OverEasy, performed at The Rink. During their set, ham sandwiches in plastic baggies were thrown from the crowd to the band. The band threw them back and were claimed by Camille Bradford, a sophomore studying business, and her friends.

“We like coming to music things,” Bradford said. “We have friends that help out with the music … and because The Basement got shut down we were excited for this.”

The Basement is the former music venue for local artists in Rexburg that shut down in the summer. The Rink now acts as one of the few outlets for musicians in Rexburg to perform, but no business has come to replace The Basement year-round.

“This ​is ​fun ​right ​now,” said Bradford. “​But ​I ​want ​something ​permanent ​back ​open … I ​need ​that ​in ​my ​life.”

The Rink will be open on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday weekly from 6-11 p.m. The live music performances will only be available on Fridays and Saturdays. Updates are typically published on their Instagram page. To purchase tickets, visit the company’s website.

Walking through the venue

Entering the venue, all attendees are handed a smore’s kit and sent down a path lit by Christmas lights. At the end, the path diverges in two, with one way leading to the music venue and the other opening to the ice skating and activity area.

The Rink offers a skating day pass that includes skate rentals, games, a walking path surrounded by Christmas lights and more.

For opening weekend, Duck Donuts and Steak N’ Berries attended to provide sweet and savory treats for attendees.

To enter the ice rink arena, participants pass through a tent to change out of their shoes and into gear for skating. Ice skates are organized by size and are self-service.

Hay bales are provided seating for those putting on the skates and shelving is provided to store shoes while skating.

On the rink, participants of all ages can skate and play ice hockey.

After skating, skates are returned to a table to be re-shelved and attendees can move on to other activities.

Fire pits and roasting sticks were available for groups and couples to make and enjoy s’mores.

Individual booths for plastic axe throwing and suction cup archery are located behind the fire pits for groups to enjoy.

The Rink’s second type of ticket is for the live music venue next to the ice skating and activity area.

Finding a crowd of music lovers gathered behind the inconspicuous plastic curtains of the music venue feels like discovering a speakeasy. The music venue is a long slender room created by walls of hay bales and lit by stringed lights and stage lighting.

The stage is located against the back wall of the room. Heaters are available throughout the area between the band’s sets where fans gather and can hang out with friends and local musicians.