Not that you need a reminder, but Christmas is almost here. It is time to cozy up in your fuzziest pajamas, make gingerbread houses and sip on some creamy eggnog.

Eggnog is a classic holiday beverage shared in the homes of both Canadians and Americans, typically from late October until the end of December.

According to an article in Time, “While culinary historians debate its exact lineage, most agree eggnog originated from the early medieval Britain ‘posset,’ a hot, milky, ale-like drink.”

The drink is traditionally made with eggs, cream, milk and sugar. Rum, whiskey or brandy are also made in other variations of the drink. The “nog” part comes from the term “noggin,” which is a small wooden cup that was used to serve the beverage.

Even though many people don’t like the idea of a beverage made of eggs, it is a classic holiday drink. Abraham Macy, a sophomore studying public policy and administration, loves eggnog so much he will sometimes drink it in one sitting.

“I love eggnog because it has a really unique flavor,” Macy said. “I just finished a carton today.”

Just like Macy, eggnog has a special place in my heart. I remember begging my parents in the dairy section to buy a delicious beverage. Little did I know that this cup of joy could be made at home.

Linda Sharp, a Rexburg resident, shared her favorite eggnog recipe.

Eggnog Recipe From Scratch

Ingredients:

— 6 large egg yolks

— 1/2 cup granulated sugar

— 1 cup heavy whipping cream

— 2 cups milk

— 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg pinch of salt

— 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

— Ground cinnamon for topping

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks and the sugar until the consistency is light and creamy.

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the cream, milk, nutmeg and salt. Stir until the mixture reaches a bare simmer. Add a big spoonful of the hot milk mixture to the egg mixture, and whisk fast.

Keep adding spoonfuls of milk at a time, to temper the eggs. Once most of the hot milk has been added to the eggs, pour the mixture back into the saucepan on the stove.

Whisk constantly for just a few minutes, until the mixture is just slightly thickened, or until it reaches about 160F on a thermometer. It will thicken more as it cools. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla. Pour the eggnog into a pitcher or other container and cover with plastic wrap.

Refrigerate until chilled. It will thicken as it cools. If you want a thinner, completely smooth consistency, you can add the entire mixture to a blender with 1 or 2 tablespoons of milk and blend until smooth. Serve with a sprinkle of cinnamon and fresh whipped cream.

This eggnog can be stored in the fridge for about a week. Similar recipes can be found online as well in different variations, some being a thicker consistency and others being more liquid. Sharp recommends adding milk until you get the consistency that you like.