A pandemic Halloween

Halloween. A day for tricks and treats. In 2020 however, a pandemic may have some of its own tricks for regular Halloween festivities.

Apartment complexes like Windsor Manor had to make some changes to its usual spooky season celebrations.

“We’re not doing the carnival and the big party like we normally do,” said Michelle Neser, the manager of Windsor Manor. “We’re not opening up the whole property to everybody.”

Windsor Manor usually holds a Halloween party for the tenets and other students on Halloween.

“We’re disappointed that we can’t do it,” Neser said.

In the midst of all this disappointment, Rexburg has not completely lost its Halloween spirit. Decorations can be seen on streets, housing complexes and even in the David O. McKay Library.

Dustin Gibson, a sophomore studying economics, enjoys seeing the decorations around Rexburg and in Windsor Manor.

“I really like them,” Gibson said. “I like it when people decorate for the different holidays.”

Another BYU-Idaho Student, Keegan Beck, a sophomore studying engineering also appreciates the decorations around town.

“It’s better than a plain, boring street,” Beck said. “The ones on the main street are pretty good.

Skeletons, ghouls, ghosts and pumpkins haunt the streets of Rexburg in anticipation of Oct. 31.

Rexburg may not be able to continue on certain traditions this year but the city still welcomes a fun and safe Halloween.