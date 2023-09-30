General authorities spoke in the evening session of the 193rd Semiannual General Conference, conducted by President Dallin H. Oaks.

Elder Gary B. Sabin, Quorum of the Seventy

Elder Sabin shared his “happiness hallmarks” — things that bring true happiness.

His first observation was that testimonies should be built on the foundation of Jesus Christ. He testified of Christ’s healing, strengthening and lifting love.

His second hallmark was that happiness comes from remembering that everyone is a son or daughter of a loving Heavenly Father.

His third observation consisted of always remembering the worth of souls.

The fourth is to maintain an eternal perspective.

Elder Sabin ended his remarks on the subject of gratitude. He reminded the congregation that individuals will never be happier than they are grateful.

Elder Joni L. Koch, General Authority Seventy

Elder Koch talked about humility and relying on Jesus Christ for help and strength.

In a moment where his pride got the best of him, Elder Koch learned that “when we don’t choose to be humble we end up humiliated.”

He pointed out that there is a difference between being humble and shy, having low self-esteem. Elder Koch explained that humility in the context of the gospel means a willingness to submit to the will of the Lord.

He said that reliance on Jesus Christ through keeping ordinances and covenants is essential.

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor of the Young Women General Presidency

Sister Runia talked about how an eye of faith can help us keep hope in our lives. She said that sometimes a person may need others to encourage them, and at other times that same person may need to be the one cheering others on.

She focused on how when interacting with others, individuals should strive to be hopeful and encouraging. She invited the congregation to show empathy and learn to love at a deeper, godlike level.

She shared an example from Lehi’s vision of the Tree of Life in the Book of Mormon. She said that when God’s love is felt, a person should stand at the tree and encourage others to taste the fruit.

Elder Ulisses Soares, Quorum of the Twelve

Elder Soares spoke about treating all with love and compassion and treating others as children of God.

He encouraged the congregation, as disciples of Christ, to increase their ability to love and respect all of God’s children. He talked about creating bonds of understanding, instead of becoming separated because of differences.

He shared that Christ was the perfect example of doing good to all people, regardless of their differences, and treating all with equity and love.

Elder Soares professed his own compassion for people who have been mistreated, persecuted, judged or dismissed.

Elder Soares ended with a plea for all to align their minds with the knowledge that all are equal to God. He said that as disciples of Christ do this, their lives will be full of opportunities to value the diversity created by God.