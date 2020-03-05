A perspective on stress

Stress often gets associated with something bad. Bad for an individual’s physical health and bad for one’s mental health. According to Dr. Rob Wright, Ph.D. in social and occupational health psychology, “stress is not scary, it’s just a motivator. It’s preparing the body to change, adjust, and adapt.”

Stress occurs when we realize what we want or what should be, either mentally or physically, is not our current state.

“Stress motivates us to change in some way,” Wright said. “Once the motivated change occurs then the differences between what should or what we want are realigned with our current state.”

Stress, as suggested by Wright, is a reaction the body has based upon the source of stress. The determining factor of how stress affects people comes from a person’s perception of the stressor.

“Your body is preparing for a challenge which is strongly moderated by your perception. The body will react to how the mind perceives what’s needed,” Wright said.

Changing our perception of stress can be difficult, but there are various coping tools that allow people to overcome stressors. Everybody is different, which means “there’s no one best way to cope,” but “any coping strategy can be the right coping strategy,” Wright said.

Wright suggests that exercise (about 30 minutes of moderately vigorous activity five times per week), sleep (a full night’s sleep of 7-9 hours), a healthy diet and social connections are all great methods to coping with stress.

Although many options would work to help overcome some stress, it’s mostly based upon the individual.

“Exercising or eating may be a stressor, and sleep can even be a stressor,” Wright said.

One helpful method for assisting an individual to find a useful coping strategy is sticking to what is familiar such as “talking with friends, eating something yummy, or watching videos,” Wright said.

Though, sticking to the same coping strategies can lead to future problems. Wright suggests having a variety of coping strategies, not just one or two.

If someone were to use eating yummy foods or venting to friend as a coping strategy every time they felt stress, then people would begin gaining weight or shrink their social circles. This leads to the importance of using a variety of coping strategies for different stressors.

Another recommendation from Wright is “to observe someone you think is happy and do what they do … and try things out to determine what works for you.”

Following the monkey see, monkey do method works, but it is up to the individual to try various things to determine what works best for themselves.

The previous strategies can help anyone handle their stress but Wright continually points to one key point — our perception is our greatest tool for handling stress.

“Stress is not always bad, you are not at the mercy of stress, how you view stress can make a powerful impact,” Wright said.

The individual’s perception determines how the body reacts to a stressor and decides if something is considered a stress. Our greatest tool for coping with stress is not how to cope but how stress is perceived.