A positive outlook of 2020

Many people have a negative outlook on it, but is 2020 really that bad? What, if any, are some positives to come out of this year?

Kail Howell, a senior studying psychology, thinks the narrative of 2020 is due to the isolation. He thinks social distancing makes us miss the interaction with others.

“You receive a lot of negativity and no one knows what to do with that negativity and they soak it in instead of brushing it off,” said Howell.

Some positive things to come this year for Howell include getting married and adopting a dog. In addition, he made a big purchase.

“I talked my wife into getting me a car,” Howell said. “Before 2020, I used to live everything for the moment.”

Now, he thinks more about the future and what his actions will bring to him and others.

Cameron Sales, a junior studying construction management, shared his thoughts about the year. He thinks it has a negative connotation because of what people are thinking about.

“It’s mostly what their focus was,” said Sales. “Honestly just depends on how you look at it.”

Sales listed some of his positives from the year.

“Well, my son turned 1,” Sales said. “That was a great thing.”

Sales had the opportunity to work from home which allowed him to see his family more, have more energy and witness some milestones for his son.

“The foods he got to eat and the words he was saying, different habits he’s had, and really being able to understand him and to know him,” Sales said.

He also said 2020 has helped him to become a better father and husband. Not being as tired from commuting to and from work, he has more energy and time to spend with his wife and child.

Sales learned more about himself this year.

“I’m a lot more social than I thought,” Sales said. “I really realized that I thrive more on being with people.”

In high school he was more introverted but has recently felt the desire to go out and do more activities and be more social with people.

Just because 2020 had some bad moments, it doesn’t mean that there isn’t good to come out of it.