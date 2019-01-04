A quick look at the College of Language and Letters

The College of Language and Letters Introduction

The college of language and letters contains four different departments: the department of English, department of languages and international studies, the department of history, geography, political science and the department of humanities and philosophy.

Here’s what each department has to offer.

Department of English

Reading closely, writing clearly and thinking critically are three of the skills a major in English can expect to develop. However, this major does more than pump out facts about old stories; it is a discipline run by faculty who work hard to create and unique and enlightening experience for its students.

Mark Bennion, the department chair in the English department, said the department’s chief goal is preparing students for the workforce and helping broaden student’s mind and introducing them to a larger world of theories and literary conversation.

The department works towards these goals through activities and programs like advising workshops, the English Pre-professional Conference, the English Academic Society and other events. “We have advising workshops both for students who are new to the English major and those students who are a little farther along,” Bennion said.

He said students studying English often get a lot of pressure from friends and family to consider majors with a better chance of leading to a job. “The English major is a great springboard to a lot of different professions,” Bennion said. “If you go into engineering or nursing you’re most likely going to become an engineer or a nurse. But for an English major, there’s a large range of possibilities.”

Bennion said in addition to being a great major, having a minor in English can set candidates in many different fields apart from their competitors. Almost every job requires workers to have good writing and reading skills, especially in a world where skim reading and misspelled texts are standard.

Majors

English

A Bachelor’s in English will prepare a student for graduate school, law school or even medical school. This degree could also prepare a person for a career in creative and professional writing.

English Education-First Field

These students study educational theories and methods for teaching literature and composition in public schools, grades 6-12. A graduate completes a minor in a second subject to be certified to teach in a second subject. Another subject could be math or science which would open up the ability to teach both English and another subject in schools.

English Education-Only Field

Like the Education-First Field students, these students also study educational theories and methods for teaching literature and composition in public schools, grades 6-12. The only difference between the English Education-Only Field and the English Education-First Field is that the Education-Only students don’t minor in a second subject but are only certified to teach English. However, going this route allows students to study more of English literature, language and writing.

Humanities and Philosophy Department

The department of philosophy and humanities offers students a diverse set of job opportunities and learning experiences to engage in.

According to the website for the department, the humanities major enriches students in liberal arts allowing students to receive a better understanding of how to develop their own thinking as well as preparing them for schools in law or medicine.

Jason Flora, the department chair, described how the department has around 130 students with eight faculty members. This creates a more personal teaching experience and allows for a more one-on-one connection.

The department offers one major, Humanities, but also offer minors in both humanities and philosophy. Most of the classes are held in the Taylor building.

When asked about the job opportunities available within the department, Flora said, “The cool thing is, the answer is anything.”

According to a pamphlet given to students, some jobs available include positions at Google, Facebook, Sony and even the supreme court.

Majors

Humanities

According to byui.edu, students who study Humanities are those, “who want a broad liberal education and an excellent preparation for professional schools such as law and medicine, for graduate programs in the humanities and other liberal arts, and for life as parents, citizens and disciples.” Many skills studied by these students are sought after in businesses.

Humanities and Philosophy Minor

This minor is a great option for any English, history, music, art and foreign languages. Those that have a minor in humanities and philosophy are sought after for graduate programs in medicine, law, and business, as well as social sciences.

The College of Language and International Studies

The department of language and international studies offers two majors, Spanish education and international studies and other minors.

Students in the department can choose to learn Spanish, French, Russian and Chinese. Students can minors in these languages.

International studies major and minor provides students with the opportunity and capability for linguistic and international education in economics, history, geography, political science, area studies and in culture.

A 300-level language proficiency is required to students that choose this major as well as doing an internship or an international studies experience in order to graduate.

Some of the career opportunities for international students major and minor include English teacher, Special Agent, News Analyst, Immigration Specialist, Diplomat, International Lawyer, Interpreter, Journalist, Armed Forces, CIA, Customs Service, Hotels, International Banks and many more.

The Department of History, Geography and Political Science

The Department of history, geology and political science is located in the Thomas E. Ricks building. There are many majors a student can pick from in this department.

Majors

History Major

A history major prepares students with an understanding of U.S. and world history and, according to byui.edu, “the complexities of human experience.” In this major, students do research on issues that touch on general, political, social and moral issues.

History Education Major

Students of the History Education Major learn the principles of that a history major does but also learns how to teach it.

Social Studies Education

A Social Studies Education major learns how to teach students, k-12, history, geography, economics, political science, and behavioral studies.

University of Montana Affiliate Degree

BYU-I does not offer a Bachelor of Science in Geography but students interested in pursuing this degree can join a combined program with the University of Montana. Students study two years at BYU-I and then two years at the University of Montana to finish their degree. However, there is a geology minor offered at BYU-I.

Political Science Major

Political Science students study government policies, the function of governing institutions and how political parties interact. A Political Science major can choose to emphasize in many subjects, including Foreign Affairs, American government, Public Policy or Public administration. To find out more concerning those emphasis, search “The College of Language and Letters” on byui.edu.

Public Policy and Administration

Students learn about the policy making process in government, bureaucracy, budgeting, ethical decision making and communication to become well-rounded and effective workers in their field. This degree prepares students to influence their local, state, national and international level democracy. These students can choose to emphasize their students in public policy or public administration.