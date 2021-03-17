A recital to remember

On Wednesday, March 17, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., music majors will participate in a livestream organ recital from the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall under the direction of Daniel Kerr, director of organ studies.

The recital will include performances from eight students, all of whom are studying music with an emphasis in organ performance. The students will be playing on a Ruffatti organ which was recently donated by the Snow Society. There will also be a program of the event, made available on the livestream web page.

“They will each perform at least one piece, but a couple of them will do a couple pieces,” Kerr said. “They’re just pieces that they have been working on as their repertoire this semester.”

The concert, which will last about an hour, features original scores from each of the students performing. The pieces performed will come from a variety of different musical styles and genres.

“People who are not used to hearing organ recitals will be surprised at what the organist does to actually make the music come alive,” Kerr said. “You’re gonna hear music you don’t hear in church because it’s concert music that typically engages people. This is not hearing prelude music for an hour.”

Along with the concert being livestreamed, Kerr and the students performing have had to take other precautions to stay in line with COVID-19 regulations.

“The students will all be masked and socially distanced while in the hall,” Kerr said. “I’ll go up in between each person and wipe down the keyboard so that it’s sanitized in between each performance.”

For those interested in participating in future organ recitals, lessons are available throughout each semester. Contact Kerr for more information and further questions.