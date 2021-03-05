A reflection on Black History Month

The United States celebrated the 95th year of Black History Month this February, an annual celebration honoring the Black American community’s contributions to the country.

Shawn Johansen, a history professor at BYU-Idaho, said that Black History Month is a time to show our country’s pride for the incredible acts of Black Americans.

“Blacks have faced serious racism and discrimination over their history,” Johansen said. “I think you’d be hard-pressed to find any one group that was more restricted or discriminated against. This idea of showing how the Blacks have contributed in valuable ways is important.”

Carter G. Woodson is the founder of Black History Month, according to The Associate for the Study of African American Life and History. In Illinois, Woodson attended the 50th destruction of slavery celebration with thousands of other African Americans in 1915. He met some colleagues while at this conference who later joined him in creating ASALH.

This association was established to create “research and publication outlets for Black scholars with the establishment of the Journal of Negro History (1916) and the Negro History Bulletin (1937), which garners a popular public appeal.”

A press release was sent out in February 1926, announcing the start of Negro History Week⁠ — a week dedicated to learning about the achievements and contributions of African Americans throughout time. It was later renamed Black History Month.

According to ASALH, the reason for observing this holiday in February is because Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass were both born in February. They both played crucial roles in Black American history. Black communities already celebrated these men in February after their deaths, so Woodson simply added this new celebration to previous tradition.

Johansen explained the importance of learning about our country’s history and relating it today.

“I think we can carefully look at the issue of racism in our country today,” Johansen said. “Racism isn’t something just relevant to the past, but it’s also an important issue that we need to discuss today.”

So how can we better celebrate Black History Month?

“Sometimes we don’t really know what we’re actually celebrating,” said Megan Wilhelm, a sophomore majoring in marriage and family studies. “We need to learn more about the people that have pioneered and made our lives better for it.”

Inclusive Idaho is a group dedicated to “elevating inclusion and belonging for BIPOC Idahoans, the LGBTQIIA+ (LGBTQ) community, those with disabilities, women, immigrants and refugees through advocacy, education, programs, community engagement and policy change.”

BIPOC standing for black, indigenous and people of color.

On Feb. 9, Bree Newsome, an advocate for racial equality, hosted a virtual event through Inclusive Idaho.

According to Inclusive Idaho, Newsome held a conference with about racial equality, the importance of activism, and how creativity can impact equality.

ASALH paraphrased Woodson when he said he, “looked forward to the time when an annual celebration would no longer be necessary.”

Students can celebrate Black history by studying and learning more about it at the David O. McKay Library on campus. The books can be located in section G with the American History books.

“We can raise our discussions to a higher level,” Johansen concluded. “I think we can find good solutions instead of just blame and anger and hatred.”