A retro paperdoll

When was the last time you listened to Blossom Dearie, curled your hair with foam curlers or used a record player? Madison O’Neill, a sophomore studying architecture, has not only done those things once — they are a regular part of her daily routine.
Everyday, O’Neill has retro curls and red lipstick and lives like it’s 1959. O’Neill’s style started with her grandpa introducing her to The Beatles when she was seven.
“I just started liking every aspect from those decades,” O’Neill said.
Since then, O’Neill has found a love for thrift stores and collecting records. Slowly she found skirts and other pieces she liked, then after a few years O’Neill got rid of everything in her closet that did not match her new vintage aesthetic. This was the start of her instagram account, @RetroPaperdoll.
“It’s just something I did — I wasn’t doing it to show off,” O’Neill said. “It became a lot bigger than I thought it would.”
O’Neill’s account now has 3,500 followers from all over the world. She has even made friends from England and Australia because of it.
“I didn’t think it was too scary because I have always been the kind of person who goes to the beat of her own drum,” O’Neill said.
All the short sleeve sweaters (a 1950s staple) are color coordinated, the circle skirts neatly hang and purses are displayed. Some things O’Neill has made herself. The details that O’Neill sews are what make her style special.
“They were reusing a lot of materials because of rationing everything. Women weren’t able to be crazy about what they wore,” O’Neill said while holding up a telephone cord purse from the 1940s.
Around Halloween, many second-hand clothing stores display old clothes for costumes. This is when O’Neill finds a lot of her wardrobe. Coming from Phoenix, Arizona — where there are several vintage shops and Goodwill centers — to BYU-Idaho where the DI is not always stocked with vintage pieces is challenging, but she still goes to a thrift store once a week.
“There have been times I have walked in and seen the dress rack and can say, ‘Okay, somebody died and donated all of their clothes,’” O’Neill said.
The only thing she does not get from thrift stores are shoes.
“It’s just a little gross to wear people’s old shoes,” O’Neill said.