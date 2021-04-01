A rock climber’s guide for the ultimate trip to Moab

For a BYU-Idaho student who lives, eats and breathes rock climbing, a trip to Moab during the dead of winter in Rexburg is a dream come true. A few things are necessary to having a fun trip full of thrilling memories.

According to Emma Walker of RootsRated, “With easy access to literally thousands of routes on hard, high-quality sandstone — not to mention soaring red cliffs, out-of-this-world rock formations, and enough variety to keep all levels of climbers engaged, Moab is a must-visit destination on your climbing bucket list.”

RootsRated is a site dedicated to hooking climbers up with good climbing routes wherever they are at.

“It was fun to be with my friends, to climb, to not have to worry about anything and to live freely outside,” said Holley Clark, a junior studying communication who recently visited Moab on a climbing excursion.

Splitting the cost of gas, lodging and food is only the beginning of the many things to consider for a trip to Moab. To safely climb the walls that Moab and surrounding areas in Southern Utah have to offer, the right gear is essential.

Gear and Supplies:

— Quickdraws.

— 60-meter rope.

— Locking carabiner.

— Helmet.

— Climbing shoes.

— Belay device.

— Harness.

— Chalk and chalk bag.

All gear and supplies are essential for safety. Finding a group to climb with is also important for safety as well as cost. Rock climbing is not a cheap sport; borrowing gear from friends and taking turns on routes is the cheapest route for new climbers interested in making climbing more than just a hobby. With the right gear, students can be safe, have fun and grow more comfortable climbing outdoors in any environment.

Once all the gear and supplies are taken care of, next up is finding the right places that fit the style and difficulty of climbing in Moab and the surrounding areas.

Places to Climb:

— Wall Street: close to town with low cost campsite fees.

— Ice Cream Parlor: outside of town with nearby campsites.

— Arches National Park: 30 minutes outside of Moab with beginner climbs on towers and other multi-pitch routes.

— Fisher Towers: outside of town with low-cost Bureau of Land Management campsites.

— Big Bend Boulders: good spot for bouldering, meeting climbers and affordable overnight camping.

“It was a fun opportunity to show people the wonders of what God has given us and to show people that are less experienced in climbing how to do it safely and to appreciate the outdoors,” said Sam Parker, a junior studying marriage and family therapy who recently led an outdoor excursion in the Moab area.

No matter where students climb, it is important to be with a person that has climbing experience and the right gear to climb the right routes. Be prepared for anything and have fun.