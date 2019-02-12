A slam dunk all around

Students and community members gathered in the John W. Hart Auditorium on Feb. 8to watch students dunk their way to dining dollars at The Crossroads.

“I loved the hype of the crowd,” said Brigham Radmall, a freshman studying business management. “But I also liked the people I dunked with. They were very nice and we just had a good community. We weren’t bashing heads.”

Radmall has been playing basketball since he was a sophomore in high school.

“It’s exciting,” said Latricia Redhair, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies. “It doesn’t feel real because it was just for fun.”

Redhair won first place in the women’s 3-point shootout with a score of 11. The next scorer had 9 points.