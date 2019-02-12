A slam dunk all around

Students and community members gathered in the John W. Hart Auditorium on Feb. 8 to watch students dunk their way to dining dollars at The Crossroads.
“I loved the hype of the crowd,” said Brigham Radmall, a freshman studying business management. “But I also liked the people I dunked with. They were very nice and we just had a good community. We weren’t bashing heads.”
Radmall has been playing basketball since he was a sophomore in high school.
“It’s exciting,” said Latricia Redhair, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies. “It doesn’t feel real because it was just for fun.”
Redhair won first place in the women’s 3-point shootout with a score of 11. The next scorer had 9 points.