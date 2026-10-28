A student’s guide to the Idaho ballot

On Nov. 3, America will go to the polls and vote in the midterm elections. According to the Center for American Progress, every single vote counts.

“There is a common belief that voting does not matter because one vote cannot really make a difference. After all, more than 158 million people voted in the 2020 presidential election. In the face of such astronomical numbers, it may not feel that a single vote matters, but the truth is it does," their website said.

Idaho is holding multiple candidate- and issue-based races.

According to the City of Rexburg’s official website, the city holds elections in odd years and state and national elections in even years. This means there are no local elections this November.

However, Idahoans will vote for a U.S. Senator, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, multiple state positions, a state Senator, a state representative and multiple county officials.

Idahoans will also vote on constitutional amendments regarding abortion, the legalization of psychedelics, a state official language and the official state gun.

This election guide will focus primarily on the races with national interest; this means all national races and the governor's race.

The Governor's Race

For governor, the two main candidates are Brad Little for the Republicans and Terri Pickens for the Democrats.

In a statement found on Idaho.gov, Little shared his vision if he is reelected.

“Governor Little is committed to making decisions through one lens: the lens of ensuring Idaho’s children and grandchildren have the best opportunities to stay in Idaho and for the ones who have left to choose to return,” the statement read.

On her campaign website, terriforidaho.com, Pickens also shares her dream if she were elected governor.

“As Governor, I will be a voice for all Idahoans — a voice that defends our rights, upholds our freedoms and protects our families. I believe in the United States Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees: the right to privacy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion and the right to bear arms. I am committed to preserving these fundamental rights for my children, your children and every Idahoan. No one should live in fear of having their freedoms restricted, their rights ignored or their values dismissed,” she said in an online statement.

The Senate Race

In the national races, Idaho will vote to elect a US senator. The main candidates in this race are Jim Risch, a Republican, and Todd Achilles, an Independent.

David Roth won the Democratic primary, but has since left the race. Achilles took his place as the leading non-Republican.

In a statement from Risch.senate.gov, Risch lays out his accomplishments and goals for Idaho should he be reelected.

“Now in his third term in the U.S. Senate, Senator Risch has built a reputation for protecting the Second Amendment, advocating for energy independence, blocking federal overreach and defending Idaho agriculture and natural resources,” the statement read.

Todd Achilles also released a statement on his campaign website.

“I am running as a candidate for the United States Senate because the two-party system has failed America. Both parties increase the national debt, keep us in endless wars and favor big corporations, harming our families in the process. Both parties benefit from division among Americans. I reject the left-right divide because the challenge ahead of us is those at the top versus those at the bottom — those in power against the people. I will fight for all Idahoans, not billionaires or extremists,” he said in a statement on his website.

The state of Idaho will vote on two major propositions: House Resolution 4, which would change the way the state legalizes psychedelic drugs, and Proposition 1, which would legalize abortion through fetal viability in the state.

House Resolution 4

House Resolution 4, if passed, would overhaul the legalization process for cannabis, narcotics and other psychoactive drugs. Idaho would no longer use the ballot initiative method for these laws; instead, the legislative branch would have ultimate control over the passing of these laws.

The official bill "Proposes an amendment to the state constitution to provide that only the Legislature shall have power and authority to legalize the growing, producing, manufacturing, transporting, selling, delivering, dispensing, administering, prescribing, distributing, possessing or using of marijuana, narcotics or other psychoactive substances."

On House Resolution 4, the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a conservative advocacy group, encourages a yes vote.

“It is appropriate because it is the role of the Legislature to promulgate new laws, including laws that preempt local governments. The Legislature has the power now to regulate drugs; why does it need the sole power? The legislature has already preempted local governments from regulating guns, imposing a minimum wage and banning plastic bags. This constitutional amendment would serve a similar purpose by preventing local units of government (for example, cities) from legalizing drugs. It simply doesn’t make sense to have a patchwork of laws on drugs.

The amendment would also prohibit the use of the initiative to repeal government prohibitions enacted by the legislature on drugs. Removing the use of the initiative moves Idaho away from the costly and dangerous direct democracy approach to this complex political issue.”

An opinion Piece written by Bryan Clark, a journalist for the Idaho Statesman, encourages a No vote.

“It is an amendment for a people who are weak-willed and servile, an amendment for a people who want the government to make their decisions for them.

This is not about whether you believe medical or recreational cannabis should be legalized or decriminalized — or even subject to higher criminal penalties.

This is about whether you’re the type of person who, when someone puts a boot on your neck, shoves them off or licks the boot. This is about whether you are a citizen who believes in self-government or a subject who dutifully takes orders from your betters.”

Proposition 1

Proposition 1 is a ballot initiative that, if passed, would legalize elective abortion through fetal viability, also known as the time a fetus can survive on its own, separate from its mothers body, in the state.

The initiative's statement of purpose says, "The Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act recognizes that reproductive health care choices — such as the use of contraception, fertility treatments, childbirth care, miscarriage care, the decision to continue one’s own pregnancy, and abortion — are deeply private matters that should be decided by a person in consultation with their health care provider. This statute upholds a person’s rights to make their own decisions based on their own values, health care needs, and circumstances — free from the fear of external pressures or punitive consequences to them or their health care provider. The act supports a person’s right to reproductive freedom and privacy, protects the confidential nature of the patient-provider relationship, and secures a person’s right to make their own health care decisions without government interference."

On Proposition 1, Planned Parenthood, a Reproductive Rights group, encourages a Yes vote on the amendment:

“Idahoans will finally get a direct vote on abortion — the first since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, triggering a public health crisis across the state and country. The Prop 1 campaign, led by Idahoans United for Woman and Families, gathered signatures in every corner of Idaho, proof that support for reproductive freedom crosses party lines.

Prop 1 protects the full range of reproductive health options, including birth control, IVF and abortion up to fetal viability, medical emergencies and post-viability exceptions for the health and life of the pregnant person and fetal anomalies. Most Idahoans already support legal abortion in some or almost all cases. We're not asking Idahoans to change their values. We're asking the law to catch up with them.”

In an opinion piece featured in the Coeur d’Alene Press, Megan M. Wold, a guest in the paper, encourages a No vote.

“Those campaigning for Proposition 1 want you to believe that it is a simple rollback to the laws that existed under Roe v. Wade. But Prop 1 goes much, much further, creating California-style abortion policies that most Idahoans, whether they consider themselves pro-life or pro-choice, oppose.

Prop 1 is extreme by any measure. First, it allows abortion up to fetal viability, which it redefines, allowing abortion for any reason into the eighth month of pregnancy.

Fetal viability is medically understood to mean the point at which a baby can survive outside the womb, albeit with medical assistance. Prop 1 throws that definition out.”

Other Idaho Races

Idahoans will also vote on amendments as to whether or not Idaho should have English as its official language, and which Gun should be designated as the “State Gun."

For the state gun, Idahoans will choose between the Winchester Model 1894 (.30-30); Winchester Model 1873 “Gun that Won the West” (.44-40); 1873 Colt Single Action Army Revolver “Peacemaker” (.45 Colt); M1 Garand rifle (.30-06); Colt M1911 .45 automatic Colt pistol (.45 ACP) or Remington Model 700 bolt-action rifle (.30-06).

Voter information

All 50 states will vote in some capacity next month.

For Idahoans, visit vote.idaho.gov for more information.

For all other states, visit Vote.org for important information regarding registration deadlines and election information.