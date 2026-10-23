A student’s guide to voting

According to Vote Idaho's Enhanced Voting statistics, of Rexburg's 40,000 residents, which includes members of the BYU-Idaho student body, there were only 16,069 registered voters, and only 2,879 ballots were cast in the November 2025 election.

BYUI's voter registration page stated that "American citizens over 18 years old have a constitutional right to vote."

They invited students to do their part to participate and exercise their right to influence government direction.

Additionally, BYUI has encouraged students to vote in their home states, counties and cities. This can be done via an absentee ballot that is requested from their home county clerk's office. The deadline to request an absentee ballot varies by state.

Vote Idaho also shared important information on residency and voting:

"You can register and vote while attending college in Idaho or opt to maintain your registration status in your home state. You must be an Idaho resident to vote in Idaho elections. The residence you consider to be your 'home,' whether it be your college/university address or elsewhere, is the address you should use for voting. Be aware that changes to your declared residence may affect scholarships or stipends. You may only be registered to vote in one place. If you’ve lived in Idaho for at least 30 days, you may register to vote in Idaho using an accepted form of ID and proof of residence."

As of Jan. 1, 2024, students can no longer use their student ID as an acceptable form of identification to vote in the state of Idaho, according to Legislative House Bill 124 and House Bill 340. Acceptable forms of ID include an Idaho driver's license, a passport and a concealed weapons license.

Here are some important dates for those who want to take part in the upcoming election.

Voting Deadlines

Oct. 23 - Absentee ballot application deadline

Oct. 23 - Preregistration deadline

Oct. 30 - Early voting ends

Nov. 3 - Deadline to submit an absentee ballot

Nov. 3 - Election Day 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.