A student’s transition from BYU-I to the workforce

Sharing is caring!











As a mandatory step towards graduation, BYU-Idaho requires all students in the business department to complete an introductory and an advanced internship. Alexandra Yancey, a senior studying business finance, was lucky enough to find an internship that fulfilled both the introductory and advanced internship. However, the month before she began her internship, she changed her major.

At the beginning of the Winter 2018 Semester, Yancey was continuing her college career at BYU-I as an accounting major. Internships were always a thing on her mind, but she waited for her junior year of college to apply for one, so she could apply what she learned in the classroom to her work without having to be taught by the workers.

She came across an internship offered by M3 Wealth—a financial company who helps clients by mapping out a course to financial self-reliance—through Handshake. She was set to start her internship in April after the semester was over. However, as time got closer, Yancey started to rethink about her major.

When registering for classes, Yancey thought it would be a good idea to take a business finance class in hopes to expand her knowledge in her accounting major. However, as the semester continued, she began to love her business finance class more than her accounting major. This led her to change her major to business finance a month before her internship with M3 Wealth.

Yancey said that thoughts of being inadequate ran through her head because she changed her major so close to her internship. Yancey said that she was afraid that she might have to be taught some things before she could contribute. But as she started her day, her nerves started to disappear. Her confidence started to grow as she started seeing things she has done in class, like spreadsheets and macros, and was able to do what her boss needed her to do.

She was able to learn what a business meeting looks and feels like, including some of the jargon businesses use. While working at M3 Wealth, she was able to learn from someone who has their own business and how it should run. But most importantly, she realized that her switch to business finance was the right choice for her.

Internships are a great way to stand out against others in your field and get a feel of what a typical day looks like. If questions come up, students can visit the internship office or the internship portion of the BYU-I website.

“My overall experience was positive,” Yancey said. “I learned how different businesses work and how they can interact with other businesses. I learned that while not every day is exciting, I was able to make something out of every work assignment.”